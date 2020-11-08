By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced proper documentation of the losses recorded in 17 states of the federation during the #EndSARS

protests.

The Assessment committee set up by the Inspector General of Police, led by CP Abutu Yaro, over the weekend, assessed the damages

recorded in 37 stations in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is coming after the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu set up the committee with a view to properly document the losses suffered by the Force for the purposes of strategic planning, re-construction and re-equipment as well as for future reference.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the level of work done already and the expected outcome, CP Yaro said while Abuja and Lagos have been covered

since the inauguration of the committee on October 30, 2020; 15 other states will be covered too.

He explained that part of their jobs is to compile records of dead and injured police officers, visit the families of officers affected and compile records of arms and ammunitions carted away by hoodlums who attacked the stations.

He also explained that in order to meet up with the targets within two to three weeks, the committee co-opted other officers and divided the team into three.

According to him, simultaneous assessments are going on in Southeast and South South, while his team is focused on Southwest so that the

work will be effectively done in due time.

Recall that while setting up of the Assessment Committee, IGP Adamu observed that the Force encountered huge losses in terms of human and

material resources during the protests which commenced on a rather peaceful note but unfortunately degenerated into violence, loss of

lives and wanton destruction of property.

The IGP also charged the team to see the assignment as a call to service which must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy,

dedication and sacrifice.

The terms of reference of the Committee include: that the delegation should physically visit the scenes of incident and capture the pictorials of all damages done to police infrastructure and personnel; verify the fatalities suffered by the police; establish the weapons holdings that were lost during the incidents, amongst others.

The IGP particularly emphasized that the committee members should visit families of deceased police officers and the injured on behalf of the Force.

Meanwhile, the IGP had revealed that 22 police officers died while 205 stations were damaged due to the protests.

IGP Adamu had also said officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the

supreme price for peace.

According to the IGP, “during the protests, officers of the Force used legitimate means to ensure that the protests were carried out in a

peaceful manner and in most cases, physically protected and walked side-by-side with the protesters.

” Even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.

“Available reports show that 22 police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests. Many of the injured personnel are in life threatening conditions at the hospitals.

“205 Police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the

protesters. Despite these unprovoked attacks, our police officers never resorted to use of unlawful force or shooting at the protesters

as alleged in the report. It also beggars imagination that Amnesty International failed to mention or pay tribute to Police officers who

were gruesomely murdered during the protests while serving their fatherland.”