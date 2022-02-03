Senate has charged the executive arm of government to evolve and implement holistic reforms in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The upper chamber called the recruitment of able-bodied Nigerians, injection of more financial resources for arms and ammunition procurement and other policing gadgets as well undertaking regular training to enhance efficient policing in the country.

The call on the federal government was part of the recommendations contained in the 69-page report of the Joint Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Defence, Police Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on the mayhem visited on Calabar during the EndSARS protest on October 23-24, 2020.

The chairman of the joint committee, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, in his presentation, said that Investigative Hearings by the Committee revealed that the violence in Calabar metropolis during the protest which led to the looting and destruction of private and government-owned properties was “largely spontaneous with no identified goals, leaders, sponsors or financiers”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a free reign for amorphous groups, gangs and criminals”, he said.

The lawmaker disclosed that one of the victims of the protest, Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw, who appeared before the Committee, narrated his ordeal saying that it took a miracle to get him, his wife and daughter out from the mob which vandalized its way right into his bedroom.

Henshaw stated before the Committee that the attacks were deliberately orchestrated by some politicians who perceived them as political enemies.

ADVERTISEMENT