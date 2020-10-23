By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The national coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO), Danladi Pasali has said the EndSARS protest has a clear political motive to destabilise Nigeria and its citizens.

According to him, both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have joined the groups of fake news peddlers on the alleged killing of protesters in Lekki.

The BCO said that the manner at which lives and properties of hapless citizens in some parts of the country were wantonly destroyed revealed the calculated plans to destabilise the country, under the guise of the protest.

“We are once again concerned that the stability of Nigeria and Nigerians is brought under serious threat, with clear political motives of some unpatriotic elements, which Mr. President, needs to instruct the deployment of security person to peacefully restore law and order.

“We are further concerned about the widely spread falsehood of killing Nigerians by the military at Lekki gate, all in an attempt to discredit the reputation of our military, and by extension our president,” it said.

“We demand from them to provide proofs of their allegations. Whereas; the acclaim human rights groups intentionally shunned their thoughts and faces away from the killings of some policemen on the course of the supposed protests.

“We are again yet to see any credible and verifiable evidence either in terms of medical or even pictorial evidence to prove such allegations. We thus, commend the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for visiting the hospitals,” the BCO said.

The group berated Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, over his criticism on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are worried that a former president (Olusegun Obasanjo), in whose reign of leadership, national security were directed to kill innocent citizens at Odi and Zaki Biam, as well as destruction of properties, which memory remains freshly green in our mind, could now come out talking on what has been happening in the country.

“The attitude of some clerics hiding under religion to incite citizens against government or section of Nigerians is highly unbecoming of good religious morals,” the group said.

They condemned in strong terms all attacks and killings of innocent citizens, and their properties.

“It is necessary to urge President Muhammadu Buhari, to order special investigation into the entire upheavals, aimed at fishing out the perpetrators and provocateurs of the destruction,” it urged.