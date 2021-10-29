A human rights activist, Mr. Patrick Eholor, has dragged the Nigerian Police Force to ECOWAS court over alleged assault while addressing the media at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos state.

Eholor made this known through his lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr, yesterday in Abuja while expressing pain over the manhandling by the Nigerian Police Force.

The human rights activist who is founder and president of One Love Foundation (OLF), explained that he had been at the forefront passionately calling and pressing for better welfare for the Nigerian Police Force, even during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

He said he decided to approach ECOWAS court to seek justice, because of its speedy justice process and boldness on any matter before it.

“Already before this time, just on #EndSARS. You may note that just before the 20th October 2020, I did instruct the legal representative to sue the Nigeria Police Force, and minister of the FCT for banning EndSARS protest or any protest at all in the FCT.

“That case is still ongoing, that is to show I am not sitting on the fence at all, as a renowned activist in addressing the menace of the Nigeria police force towards brutalisation of its citizens.