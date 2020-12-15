BY JOSHUA DADA |

One Emmanuel Oluwaseun Adebisi, leaders of the second wave #EndSARS protest in Osun was on Monday remanded by an Osun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo over alleged impersonation.

It would be recalled that Adebayo also known as “Captain” led the Monday December 7, #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, Osun state capital before he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly impersonating the Nigerian Army and receiving accolades on that basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor, Ben.O Nweke, told the court that Adebisi allegedly made a false attestation in a document titled “Memorandum of Understanding”, Referenced Pcc/os/2020/6/2/7 through witnessing and signing in as ,”Captain Adebisi Emmanuel”.

The accused according to the prosecutor allegedly paraded himself as captain Adebisi Emmanuel Oluwaseun to deceive officers of Osun State Public Complaint Commissions (Nigeria Ombudsman).

Nweke further accused Adebisi to have dressed and appeared in the garb of the armed forces of Nigeria on June 19, 2020.

The defendant according to the prosecutor was found in possession of accoutrements of the armed forces of Nigeria, at his residence located at the Ile-Idande Area,Ayekale Osogbo, on December 9, 2020.

According to him, the alleged offence contravened Section S. 467, S. 484, S.109 and S.428 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.2, law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

While the defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against him, his counsel, Barrister A.C Olaniyi, applied for his bail in the most liberal terms.