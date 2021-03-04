BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on Wednesday broke silence on the losses he incurred during the #EndSARS protest, saying $2 million and N17 million were stolen when irate youths attacked his palace on October 21, 2020.

It would be recalled that some irate youths attacked the palace of the frontline monarch located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island and carted away many valuables artefacts including his staff of office referred to as ‘Opa Ase’ and worst still desecrated the highly revered throne.

Akiolu, who disclosed this while speaking during the commissioning of the Glover Hall Memorial in Lagos, said he had not spoken about the attack in public and lamented that Lagos suffered huge destruction.

According to him,’’ Those who attacked his palace were ignorant of the implication of what they did,’’ and appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos to recover from the destruction.

Akiolu said, “I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I

have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we

have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to

23rd is so saddening. The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so

enormous than in any other part of the country.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate

income. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2

million and N17 million.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

Due to the enormity of the attack on his palace security operatives

intervened and whisked him away from the palace to an unknown

destination.