Eight Beauty Queens under the auspices of ‘Messengers of Peace’(MOP) say they are willing to partner media organisations and law enforcement agencies in the campaign against violence amid the “#EndSARS protests’’ across the country.

They made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Beauty Queens were unveiled earlier this year as ‘Queens of Peace’ to champion the crusade for national peace and unity by the Messengers of Peace, an NGO that advocates peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

According to the queens, the gesture is in line with the NGO’s vision of promoting the culture of peace by organising local and international volunteering projects.

They said that they have reached out to collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and relevant law enforcement agencies in the collective fight against violence.

Miss Vivian Kaima, reigning ‘Queen of Peace, Nigeria’, said: “We have visited and handed letters expressing our concerns over the current situation of the country to the DSS, the Nigerian Police and others.

“The leaders of MOP and the Queens of Peace are willing to serve as mediators to the youths and government, and will come up with holistic resolution to calm every aggrieved mind.

“The attempt by some unscrupulous elements to give the recent #EndSARS protests an ethnic and religious coloration is condemnable.

This is not fair, as a peaceful protest which was gladly carried out by peaceful demonstrators, and which the government had already taken note of its demands, was hijacked by criminal elements.

“We the Messengers of Peace condemn in totality all those vandalising government and private buildings and properties.

“Government at all levels are in social contract with the citizens to give them dividends of good leadership, and this can only be realised when there is peace,’’ she said.

Also, Miss Katherine Kalu, who wears the crown of the ‘Queen of Peace, International’, called on Nigeria in the Diaspora, especially those that share contents on social media, to avoid inciting utterances.

She, however, urged that Nigerian citizens abroad should make useful contributions that will help in salvaging the current situation.

“The Queen of Peace International shall be the coordinator of all correspondence from Nigerians in the diaspora to relate same to relevant government offices responsible for such issues.

“We promise not to let the youth down because whatever affects one affect all,” she said.

Miss Felicia Owor-Agbor, ‘Queen of Peace, North Central’, said : “We kindly request that you reach out to our Zonal Queens of Peace in Nigeria to relate any important message in writing only.

“Such messages and opinions shall be transmitted to the Queen of Peace Nigeria and shall be presented to all security structures and the Presidency after copying same to the National Assembly (NASS).

“We therefore call on all youths to please as a matter of urgency shun every trace of violence and return to their homes and wait for further directives from the government and the MOP.”

Other Queens of Peace who are part of the pact are: Miss Henrietta Musa representing the North-West, and Miss Angel Williams, representing the North- East.

Others are: Miss Ogbuehi Christiana, Queen of Peace, South- East, Miss Aliyu Aisha Queen of Peace, South- West, and Miss Tenia Abraham, Queen of Peace, South- South.

Earlier Dr Suleiman Adejoh, President of the MOP, told NAN that the ‘Queens of Peace Nigeria’ was a collection of Beauty Queens who volunteered to spread the message of peace.

He said the group was set to honour Nigerians who had contributed in various ways to national peace building at the 2020 National Peace Awards scheduled to hold on Nov. 12 in Abuja.

“The Queens of Peace are responsible for various peace related advocacy as their own little contribution to peaceful co-existence in our country.

“The main objective is to work for the promotion of peace within Nigeria and beyond, irrespective of tribe, gender or religion.’’ (NAN)