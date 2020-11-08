For the greater part of the last two weeks, the turmoil created as a result of the #EndSARS protest, reverberated across the nation with wanton destruction and looting of government and individual properties. Another class of casualty was the politicians and political activities. OBIORA IFOH, takes a look at how the crisis affected the latter, while it lasted.

Though the EndSARS Protests was initially created as a reactionary antidote to the excesses of a unit of the Nigeria police force, whose duty was to solely deal with armed robbery menace. Stories have been told of how the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS), had deployed unconventional tactics to fight suspected armed robbers. In most cases, these methods usually end up in extra judicial killing, as most suspects were never taken to court and convicted by any court of law.

Tales of blood spilling of supposedly innocent victims, who were summarily discharged to their early grave and were forgotten became a new normal in Nigeria. Life was gradually becoming worthless and the international community, particularly, the Amnesty International, graded Nigeria amongst the least nations with worst cases of human rights record.

So, when in October, 2020, the #EndSARS hashtag surfaced first in the southern part of Nigeria, it was brushed aside as another protest by the ‘Lazy’ youths which as usual was expected to fizzle out. But as the days went by, the protest began to gain momentum and spread across the conservative north, this time, more fiercely.

It then began to take the toga of a revolution as youths obviously taking a cue from the famous ‘Asian Spring’, gathered in their numbers, in very conspicuous centres across the nation while making their demands.

The protesters had issued a five-point demand which includes the release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality, an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct and psychological evaluation of all disbanded SARS officers before their redeployment. An increase in the salary of police officers and general improvement in their welfare package to enhance the discharge of their duties.

As the crisis heightened, the government was forced to take the demands of the protesters very serious. They agreed to disband the rogue police unit and swiftly changed their nomenclature while most states instituted panels to investigate the SARS activities.

But these efforts failed to pacify the rampaging youths who had started modifying their demands, now to include #GoodGovernance and #EndCorruption. Few days later, things started getting out of hand with the infiltration of thugs allegedly sponsored by agents of the government and other criminally minded urchins.

The result led to unfortunate jailbreaks, the famous shooting incidence at Lekki Tollgate, breaking into warehouses believed to be housing COVID-19 palliatives, criminal looting of warehouses and shopping malls belonging to individuals as well as looting of government properties. There were also incidences of arson as private and government properties were torched. Homes of traditional institutions and places of worship amongst others were also desecrated.

However, another dimension was the targeted attacks at top political figures and influencers by these criminals masquerading as protesters. Also, political activities were disrupted while virtually all political parties went underground. The protest took a toll on political activities and many actors were not spared.

INEC postpones Bye-elections In 6 Senatorial Districts and 9 State Constituencies.

The first casualty was the postponement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 15 bye-elections in 11 states of the Federation earlier scheduled to hold on 31st October 2020.

The Commission in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said having taken cognizance of the current security situation in parts of the country, a meeting with the 37 RECs held and accordingly, “the Commission has decided to postpone the bye-elections in the 6 Senatorial Districts and 9 State Constituencies.

“This decision is in compliance with Section 26 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which gives the Commission the power to postpone an election, if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date, or that it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the situation in all the States and Constituencies, consult with relevant Stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

“The Commission appeals for calm and understanding of the stakeholders and voters in the states where elections were scheduled. The safety of the voters, election officials and other stakeholders is paramount to the Commission in conducting elections.”

He said the commission was convinced that the country will emerge from the current challenges stronger, while the electoral process will continue to improve.

Up till this moment, INEC is yet to fix a new date for the bye-election. This is also worrisome as the constitution has stipulated a time-frame to which an election must hold and the commission is expected to ensure that the election must hold not later than the time permitted by the constitution.

Second, the longer the delay, the more the affected constituents are denied proper representation in the various parliaments.

NDDC And Several Other Probes Stalled

There were several legislative activities suffering due to the protest. Recall, the drama that unfolded at the investigation into the alleged diversion of N6.2 billion meant for COVID-19 palliatives under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The N6.2 billion palliative scam is separate from the N1.21 billion used to “take care” of the NDDC staffers during the pandemic.

The NDDC has been plagued with years of its management’s ineptitude and corruption that has left people in the region wallowing in poverty.

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a forensic audit of the commission. The audit is still on. And most Nigerians are hoping that the presidency will walk the talk on the fight against corruption, by ensuring that this case which has the tendency of unraveling the underdevelopment in the oil rich Niger Delta region was resolved.

Other high profile political cases being probed include the corruption allegations against the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. There is also the extradition process of former Petroleum Minister, Deziani Allison-Madueke amongst others.

Political Personalities Affected By The Protests

One major political personality who was on the receiving end while the protest lasted, was the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as some of his investments were attacked. Before the mayhem, Tinubu himself had issued a statement to clear his position on the protests where he acknowledged the fact that the country had witnessed massive protests by youths in different cities, ignited by widespread disenchantment with the gross human rights abuses by members of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

One other high profile politician that was not spared by the #EndSARS protesters was the Osun State governor, Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola.

At the height of the protest, the governor’s convoy was attacked. Though, no life was lost but the governor insists that his attackers were hired political thugs and not youth protesting against police brutality in the State Capital.

Governor Oyetola in a statewide broadcast said, “Yesterday evening (Saturday), political thugs and hoodlums made failed attempts on my life and those of my aides while identifying with our beloved youths who were engaging in legitimate protest against the alleged brutality of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“My entourage and I joined protesters from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya Junction chanting solidarity songs with them and encouraging them along the way. During the course of my address to the protesters to reiterate our cooperation and support, political thugs hijacked the exercise and hurled stones and dangerous weapons at us and vandalised several cars in my convoy.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the commando style with which the assailants carried out their attack was deliberate and pre-planned. It was also evident that it was not the genuine protesters that carried out the violence.”

This brings to question of if the protests were politically motivated.

Were Protests Hijacked By Politicians?

This question became germane following comments from notable personalities over the sustainability of the protests. Who was funding the protest? Was it an act by desperate politicians to destabilise the government at the centre?

Why were some individuals, particularly political actors, marked for attack by the protesters? Was it a clear case of vendetta or attempt to impugn on the strong contenders ahead of 2023?

In a video that went virile on the social media, hoodlums were seen attacking and looting residences of some political actors and carting away personal effects while also torching their immovable properties.

For instance, hoodlums attacked homes of ex-deputy speaker, ex-senate leader, three other senators.

A mob invaded the Ibadan residence of Teslim Folarin, the senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district.

The looters took away several new motorcycles at the Oluyole home of the lawmaker. Other materials carted away are freezers, grinding machines and other valuables.

Earlier that day, some criminals looted materials at the home of a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, in Osun State.

In Calabar, Cross River State, homes of Gershom Bassey, the senator representing the southern senatorial district, Victor Ndoma Egba, a former Senate leader and Bassey Ewa Henshaw, also a former senator were not spared.

In another scene, thugs were seen conveyed by persons alleged to be working for some political principals, to unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians who were protesting their rights.

Across the southern region, thugs believed to have been imported ostensibly from other regions, masqueraded as agents of #ProSARS.

The northern governors forum also in a widely circulated statement by its chairman and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, insists that the North was against the #EndSARS protest.

The northern governors said it opposed the #EndSARS protesters because the notorious police unit has been useful in the fight against insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria and that not all SARS officers are rogues as the unit also has some good personnel.

But in a later statement, the northern governors sued for peace while contending that the protests were being taken over by hooligans, ethnoreligious bigots and political marauders.

Governor Lalong said Nigerians must unite against the “diabolical influencers”, and ensure peaceful coexistence in the country.

Similarly, the Southwest governors believed that the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by perceived political opponents.

Chairman of the Southwest Governor’s Forum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, while condemning the attack on Governor Oyetola, described the attack as unwarranted, misdirected and repulsive.

He said the attack on Oyetola was an act of terrorism under the guise of a civil and supposedly peaceful protest, that has been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums hired by politicians.

He stated: “Nothing more describes and represents this pernicious act as repulsive. It is, therefore, pertinent to call on the organisers to rein in stakeholders involved in the #EndSARS protests, so as to stratify between those with genuine, altruistic desires for reforms and elements who have offered themselves as mercenaries to unleash mayhem on innocent people.”

The Behemoth Parties: APC, PDP At Each Others Jugular

Two political parties considered as the behemoth parties, the APC and PDP have also lashed on the crisis to renew their age long rivalry.

The opposition PDP, had accused the President Buhari-led administration of insensitivity and complicity in handling the sad development, maintaining that government has fallen below its expectation in its chain of reactions to the well-articulated #EndSARS protest since it started.

PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party was shocked at President Buhari’s stance, particularly his inability to demonstrate the capacity for concerned, attentive and proactive governance and command structure, while the nation he presides over dangerously slides into anarchy.

“A well-structured governance response from Mr President, as the father of the nation, would have calmed frayed nerves and averted the crisis, violence, deaths, destruction of property and the avoidable losses we are witnessing today.

“It is indeed heartrending that our once united, viable, resilient and cohesive nation handed over to President Buhari in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands,” the PDP said, calling on Mr Buhari to address the nation and accept responsibility for the unfortunate incident.

PDP said in countries where presidents are alive to the demands of their offices, the country would not be in turmoil with citizens being murdered in cold blood as witnessed in the country, yet the citizenry cannot find their president or prime minister coming out personally to offer consolation, provide direction and give hope.

But APC while reacting to PDP’s attack on the government, cautioned against “playing politics with #EndSARS protest.”

It also accused leaders of the PDP of sponsoring the protest. It noted that since the protest started, the PDP elements have taken over the social media, making various unguarded assertions thereby fueling the protest.

“It is on record that one of the leaders of #EndSARS protest in Akwa Ibom State three days ago publicly admitted that the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, gave N4 million for onward sharing to the protesting youth in Uyo, the state capital.

“Kufre Carter, one of the organisers of the protest reportedly said he got a call from the governor’s aide on youth matters whom he said told him that the governor gave N4 million to be shared to the protesters,” the party’s deputy national spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, noted.

He said the APC leadership has rightly noted the hidden agenda in the #EndSARS protests and “Like our chairman said all leaders (including PDP leaders) should know that it is only when the country exists in peace that one can achieve their goals, you cannot be a leader through chaos, it will not be well.”

It is now however safe to assume that the crisis has simmered and the worst is behind, but great lessons must be learned by the youth’s protest. The protest has opened up several other issues bothering on the need to fashion out a more civil approach to policing in Nigeria.

There is also need for the political class to fathom the fate of youths, particularly the spiraling unemployment amongst that population. The youth may have been taken for granted for too long, but it is obvious that the political future of Nigeria belongs to the youth. There is strength in the huge talented and technologically savvy population of the youth, if properly channeled can sway the voting pattern of elections in Nigeria.