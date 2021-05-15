An adaptation of the Fela broadway musical comes up on Saturday (today) and the musical inspired by the #EndSARS series of protest features Nollywood star actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

This was disclosed by Nigerian-American filmmaker, Funa Maduka who is the director and producer of the project titled Fela Ten-Twenty. She made it known that the audio adaption premieres on the Clubhouse app on Saturday.

Maduka who was director of international original films for Netflix said, “Fela Ten-Twenty will portray the #EndSARS movement in the context of Fela Kuti’s legacy.”

The #EndSARS protest reached a climaxed on October 10, 2020 and according to her, the ‘Fela Ten-Twenty’ was coined from that date to represent the Fela musical.

“Fela’s music demanded global engagement with African political thought. In the aftermath of the October 2020 #EndSars protests, his message still achingly resounds. This production is a love letter to those fighting for a better Nigeria,” said Maduka.

Genevieve Nnaji will star as one of the ‘Kalakuta Queens’, representing Fela’s dancers in Fela Ten-Twenty. “The musical is an artful retelling of Fela’s story and I’m honoured to be a part of it. I grew up on radio plays and the experience is nostalgic for me,” she said.

The musical comprises of actors from Nigeria, UK and the US. they include Sir Marcell as Fela Kuti, Jumoké Fashola as Funmilayo Kuti, NC Grey as Najite- a Kalakuta Queen, Nneamaka Nwadei as Omolara- a Kalakuta Queen, Malikat Rufai as Sandra Izsadore, Uche Ogodi as J.K. Braimah, Comfort Dangana as DJ Switch, Adeola Adebari as Tunde, Muhammed Agboluaje as the Driver, LaToya Ransom as the Radio Journalist and Aliu Ajala as the Babalawo. The production is produced by Stephen Hendel, Funa Maduka and labimpe laniyan.

According to Maduka, part of the proceeds from the show on Clubhouse on May 15th and 16th will go to the GEANCO Foundation and will be used to provide scholarship to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality.