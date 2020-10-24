By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

Foremost professional advocacy group in the country, the Southeast South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has called on all Nigerians of goodwill to reject the propaganda trailing the #ENDSARS protests was ethnically motivated.

In a statement signed by the president and publicity secretary of the group, Hannibal Uwaifo and Collins Steve Ugwu respectively, stated described the new narrative as highly combustible stressing that it is promoted by desperate fifth columnists eager to further diminish the huge successes of the ENDSARS national rebirth crusade.

They noted this predictable straw is the usual manipulative agenda of divide and rule by those who wish to turn our historic momentum for liberty to a gnashing of teeth between our citizens.

The statement reads, “We must not let this happen, because the Yorubas and Igbos, Ijaws and Binis as every other nationalities of southern Nigeria, have always lived and worked together in our essential diversities with tolerance and accommodation.

“We believe and reaffirm that a cemented southern cohesion is the oxygen of redemption for a true Nigeria, and that is why we at SESSPN are in active vanguard with dominanant social cultural organisations like Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, PANDEF, United Middle Belt Forum in a collective resolve to make this happen.

“We condemn the arson and destruction of state assets, looting of individual properties and plead that this should stop, as we commiserate with families and the government of Lagos for the regrettable loss of lives.”