A member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has raised the alarm over alleged threats and attacks against his person by those he suspected to be agents of the government.

Adegboruwa, who raised the alarm on Monday in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page, said Nigerians should hold government responsible if anything happen to him.

“Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and the indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.

“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold government responsible should anything happen to me,” he said.

He added that just last night (Saturday), one of the EndSARS protesters, who testified before the panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and “dealt serous machete blows”, in what he described as a clear case of attempted murder.

“I heeded the clarion call to serve by the government with the honest belief that the panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the panel,” Adegboruwa stated.