Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had on October 22, 2020, set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, with members drawn from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) youth, civil society, women and religious groups.

Speaking at while inaugurating the Commission, Wike explained that the commission was set up in exercise of powers conferred on him by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the provisions of Section 2 (1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (Cap 30) Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

The governor charged the commission to ascertain whether any of the officers, men and operatives of the Police, particularly, F-SARS involved in alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, violation of fundamental human rights or other atrocities in Rivers State was sponsored, counselled and procured by any person, group of persons, or officer of Rivers State government by whatever designation.

He said the commission is expected to identify persons or group of persons who counselled, procured and sponsored alleged acts of violence and violation of human rights of citizens committed by personnel of F-SARS in the State.

Wike tasked the commission to identify the victims of the said alleged acts of atrocities committed by officers and men of F-SARS.

He also tasked the commission to ascertain the motive if any of the officers and operatives of F-SARS, who committed or participated in the commission of the alleged acts of torture, murder, brutality and violation of rights that occurred in Rivers State.

Wike directed the commission to ascertain whether any of the victims of the alleged acts of violence by F-SARS is being held in detention or custody and the identify of such victim as well as place of detention.

The governor enjoined to make appropriate recommendations to the government on measures and means of preventing the occurrence of such acts of violence and violation of rights perpetrated by operatives of F-SARS, and how they can be held accountable for such acts.

He said: “Recommend appropriate sanctions, punishment or other penalties to be imposed on the perpetrators of the said acts of violence, torture, murder, and violation of fundamental rights and/or other atrocities that occurred in Rivers State.”