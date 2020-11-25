By Anayo Onukwugha |

Chairman of the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality, Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (Rtd) has said the commission received a total of 171 petitions from individuals and groups in the state.

The Commission was set up by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to probe into alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

Uriri, who spoke yesterday at the inaugural sitting of the Commission in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the number was the highest to be received by a Commission of Inquiry in any state.

He stated that the Commission is a fact-finding one with a mission to do justice at all times to all manner of persons, irrespective of religion, colour or tribe.

Uriri said: “The panel is a fact-finding one, separate and distinct from regular courts of law but with coordinate responsibility to manage. It is enjoined by law to make its findings effective for the dispensation of justice.

“Our mission is to do justice at all times to all manner of persons irrespective of religion, colour or tribe.”

Speaking with newsmen at the event, chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, Prince Nyekwere, assured the Commission that legal practitioners in the state will assist it achieve the desired result.