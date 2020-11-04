The civil unrest that trailed the hitherto peaceful #ENDSARS protest in the South-East, led to a meeting of governors within in the zone last week. Just like most parts of Southern Nigeria, the South-East felt the impact of the peaceful protest, calling for an end to police brutality.

And when the protest was hijacked by hoodlums which led to all sorts of looting and violence, the zone also felt the negative impact of the unruly elements. Worried by the situation, the governors convened a meeting to find a sustainable solution.

However, for pundits, it is no longer news that the South-East governors, much like their counterparts in other regions, have been entangled in the web of unfulfilled promises. Watchers of events in the region argue that despite the inability of governors to fulfill past promises, they continue to make new ones.

But, other bookmakers believe that after the dramatic events of the past three weeks, the governors cannot afford to handle this situation with kid gloves time around. This is more so that youth restiveness in the region had become a troublesome issue as seen with the activities of the IPOB in the area until it was proscribed.

The meeting..

Last week, the South-East governors, as part of measures to pacify restive youths who embarked on #ENDSARS protest in the geo-political zone as well as to provide succor to families who lost their loved ones and properties in the disturbances that followed the agitatations, met in Enugu State and agreed to engage their youths to ensure a sustainable peace in the zone and a glorious future for their children.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting which was read by the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi the governors and the stakeholders resolved that each state in the zone will set up a fund to assist the victims of the crisis, including the police, army and other security agencies as well as civilians.

They also assured that they were committed to addressing the concerns of the youth that are peculiar to various State and will engage the Federal Government and their colleagues in other states to address the other issues that are national.

“We advice all our youths that while our governors are working hard to meet their demands, the destruction of public and private property and killing of security agents and civilians will never be allowed to continue.

“We therefore direct all igbos both in and outside Nigeria to go about their businesses and should not participate in any form of unlawful protest and crimiminality.

“We offer to protect all ethnic groups living in the South East and we thank other parts of Nigeria for protecting our people in their areas” the communiqué stated.

Present at the meeting were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi who is also chairman of the South-East Governors Furum, former. Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, members of the National Assembly, Religious leaders, among others.

Apparently to buttress their seriousness, the governors and other stakeholders met with the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) the next day.

The meeting took a new twist as MASSOB demanded that the geo-political zone should produce the president in 2023. In a statement signed by its national secretary, Comrade Ugwoke Ibem Ugwoke and leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, MASSOB insisted that the South East should be given the opportunity to be president of Nigeria in 2023. The group also advocated the disarming of killer herdsmen with AK 47 in the South-East, whom they said have occupied their forest and farmlands, destroying, kidnapping, and killing their women.

They however, pledged to live and work peacefully with their brothers and sisters and herdsmen, who have been living peacefully with them. MASSOB also sought for creation of one more state in the South-East to balance the equation with other regions.

They further demanded that the South-East governors should determine locations, where road blocks are necessary in the South East, especially in emergency situations with a view to addressing the complaints of their people about many road blocks and extortions in the South East.

“There’s serious discrimination and marginalization of South-East Federal civil servants. We want the FG to look into this.

“Each state must set up youth Rehabilitation and empowerment fund to address youth unemployment in the South East.

“South-East should set up monitoring committee in each state made up of youths, igbo leaders, traditional rulers, clergymen and Governors representatives and women to monitor compensation and empowerment fund in the South to be set up by Governors and the FG.

“The Igbo youths and MASSOB notes with sadness that Igbo land is being discriminated against in the allocation of Federal infrastructural projects. We note specifically, that all the Federal roads in Igbo land are in a terrible State of disrepair. We therefore demand that the FG should immediately approve a substantial intervention fund to complete these road projects.

“We also demand that substantial allocation be made for major infrastructural projects in the 2021 budget currently before the NASS.”

Responding, the Ebonyi State governor, Umahi, in his usual way, assured them that the governors will address the issues they raised concerning the zone while the federal government will be allowed to handle the issues as it concerns it.

Although the governors have promised to engage their youths to ensure a sustainable peace in the South-East, those who have been monitoring the activities of the governors for a long time believe that the promises might be swept under the carpet as has become typical of this set of governors.

The position of such pundits draw from the perception that the governors have failed to implement the barrage of promises they made in the past.

It could be recalled that early this year, the governors of the South-East met over the security challenges and other issues in the region.

At the end of the meeting which was held at the Government House in Enugu State, the governors resolved to launch a regional security outfit.

They affirmed their commitment towards concluding the establishment of the Joint South East Security Outfit to tackle the daunting security challenges in the region.

The chairman of the region’s governors’ forum, Umahi, who briefed journalists at the end of that meeting, said the leaders had written the federal government in this regard and were equally satisfied with the arrangement that would lead to the enactment of the law to back up the programme in all Houses of Assembly across the region.

That meeting was attended by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, and some members of the sociocultural groups, as well as religious leaders among others.

Shortly after his election as chairman of the South-East Governors Forum in 2017, Umahi had also made some promises which they are yet to act on. He had told newsmen after that meeting that the governors had agreed to set aside their differences and work for the economic integration of the region and welfare of the people.

Stressing that the move was in the interest of the people, he pointed out that the meeting which was the first of its kind since the 2015 general elections, discussed burning issues as they affected the region, various states and Nigeria.

“One of such was security integration. We have agreed to compare notes to talk with our commissioners of police and other security agencies to do our security integration.” He further disclosed that such move would be a better and sure way to secure the lives and property of the people, adding that they agreed to put in place a peer review mechanism and proper economic integration in order to support the economic aspect of the people in the region.

He noted that each of the governors would direct their commissioner in-charge of economic planning to come up with a blueprint for proper economic integration of the zone. “We will come together, discuss and compare notes with the aid of consultants and come up with blueprints on how we can have proper economic integration of South-East.

“We have a lot of abundant wealth we can harness to better the lots of our people. It is for the interest of our people that we work together,” he had said. Unfortunately, most of the assurances made by the governors in the past seems to have been swept under the carpet, a development that forced many to conclude that the ENDSARS promises is likely to also go the same way.

In his reaction, spokesman of apex-socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu said they have seen so many failed promises of politicians in the past, saying he hoped the recent promises to youths will not fail like others. While recalling that generally, politicians make promises and fail to implement them, he warned politicians to live up to expectation because the youths are really out to take their destinies into their hands.

An advocate of the youths and political analyst, Chukwuma Okenwa, said the South-East governors have not lived up to the promises they made to the youths.

He expressed dismay that though Abia State promised to open up Aba where markets are located, the Geometric Power Project, which he said was capable of providing megawatts needed to power Abia State and environs has remained nonfunctional because of interests of politicians.

Okenwa alleged that South east leaders including the governors have refused that the power station will be operational, insisting that governors could assist the place to work if they want. He said it was unfortunate that resolutions made at an investment summit tagged “Oganiru” organised by the South-East governors in 2015 were swept under the carpet.

According to him, the recommendations made at the summit including free trade zone and connectivity in terms of transport were not considered and have not been implemented since 2015, adding that the event, which was supposed to be an annual event, has not been sustained.

He recalled that there was a time they discovered after a perusal into Enugu State Budget that the only two things budgeted for youths were boxing and road blocks, saying that they also discovered that in Enugu state, there is no critical investment to develop grassroots sports.

Okenwa, however, urged the governors to create an enabling environment that attract Foreign Direct Investment.

Reacting also, Mike Obiekwe, believes that the clock is already ticking as far as the promises made by the governors are concerned.

“The issue is, as much as the looting and violence is highly condemnable, it however reflects the magnitude of challenge we are faced with in the South-East just like in other parts of the country. We know that youths in the region have been restive as we saw when the IPOB saga played out a few years ago. A major reason why most of those youths were swayed into joining the proscribed group is because they were not actively engaged by the government. While the federal government has its part of the blame, but we have not seen enough effort on the part of the governors who are supposed to be closer to the people.

“So the governors ought to know that they are no longer at liberty to make promises they cannot fulfil anymore. The stakes are becoming higher.”