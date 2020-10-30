South East Governors and stakeholders in the zone yesterday sympathised with all the families of the victims including police and other security agencies who lost their loved ones and properties in the recent disturbances that followed the ENDSARS agitatations.

They also agreed to engage their youths to ensure a sustainable peace in the South East and a glorious future for their children.

In a communique issued at the end their meeting in Enugu, which was read by the chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, the governors and the stakeholders resolved that each state will set up a fund to assist the victims of the crisis, including the police, army and other security agencies as well as civilians

They also assured that they were committed to addressing the concerns of the youth that are peculiar to various State and will engage the Federal Government and their colleagues in other states to address the other issues that are national.

“We advice all our youths that while our governors are working hard to meet their demands, the destruction of public and private property and killing of security agents and civilians will never be allowed to continue.

“We therefore direct all igbos both in and outside Nigeria to go about their businesses and should not participate in any form of unlawful protest and criminality.