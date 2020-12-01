By Kunle Olasanmi |

Ahead of the second phase of #EndSARS protest across the country scheduled for December 7, 2020, a civil society organisation, New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICREL), has cried out, alleging that the protest is aimed at discrediting the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

NICREL, at a press briefing in Abuja, over the weekend called on the youths in the country to refuse being used as agents of destabilisation.

According to Reverend Steven Onwu, executive secretary of NICREL, the sponsors of #EndSARS protest have unleashed a wave of negative propaganda against Nigeria and have backed this up with an intensive campaign of fake news directed against the military.

Reverend Onwu described the sponsors of the #EndSARS as unpatriotic and said they misrepresented government response to the protest and also deny the positive interventions of government and the programmes that have been implemented and being implemented to make things better for Nigerians.

NICREL said, ‘’The damage done to the country in the course of these remains unquantifiable as we wake up each new day to learn new facts about the extent of hardship that the #EndSARS protests have visited on Nigerians.

‘’’What we find tragic is that the damage is still being done. The sponsors of #EndSARS have unleashed a wave of negative propaganda against Nigeria and have backed this up with an intensive campaign of fake news directed against the military.