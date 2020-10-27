By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in addressing all the issues canvassed by the #EndSARS protesters.

He gave the assurance yesterday, when he visited some youths, who were injured during the protest and are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“We sympathise with all those that got injured during the protests and commiserate with those that lost their loved ones. We believe the struggle is not in vain. Government appreciates your right to protest legitimately which is part of our democratic process”.

“I feel your pain and the government is committed to addressing all the issues raised by the protesters,” he said.

He said while the government has already addressed some of the issues raised by the protesting youths, others are being looked into.

He, however, revealed that the ministry of Youth and Sports Development has twenty-five initiatives that addresses the needs of Nigerian youths.

“We shall explore all avenues to engage our youth constructively. Your voices have been heard”.

“There will be ongoing reforms, which will be deep and intensive. Government has a seat for the youths at the negotiating table. The youths must move away from the street and come to the negotiating table,” Dare stated.