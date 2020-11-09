By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

States to end youth restiveness which resulted to EndSars protest across the country recently through quality legislations and stake holding.

Newly elected chairman of the conference of speakers of the state legislatures, Hon Abubakar Suleiman disclosed this in his acceptance speech.

Hon Suleiman who is also the speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly stated that state legislatures will use their constitutional powers to ensure security agencies operate within the confine of the law so as to protect and ensure the right of every Nigerian.

He said, “the recent protests and vandalism that erupted in some parts of the country calls for sober reflection among us and coordinated efforts towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of our teeming youths.

“We will make sure all State Legislatures come up with holistic approach to end youth restiveness and provide opportunities for our youth to attain their full potentials, through quality legislations and stake holding.

The speaker also expressed dismay with the news of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) exclusion of Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Members of State Assemblies from the list of officials that are allowed to use Protocol Lounges in the federal airports of Nigeria.

He directed the Secretariat of the Conference of Speakers to write to all relevant offices with a view to reviewing the list saying “I will also explore all means to ensure the anomaly is corrected.

On the rising cases of rapes and other forms of violence against persons in the country, he said “As representatives of the people it is duty bound on us to ensure the right of life and dignity of every human being is assured.

“This Conference under my leadership will make sure the State Legislatures that are yet to make laws to prohibit violence against persons do so in earnest.

He described the issuance of Executive Order 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari which seeks compliance to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), particularly on the financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary at the state level as a great milestone.

“It is a great milestone in our cause to deepen democracy and strengthen all arms of government to discharge their constitutional role effectively.

“I therefore once again commend Mr President for this giant step to strengthen both the legislative and judicial arms of government at the state level.

“I want to assure you that the struggle for the more vibrant and functional state legislature will be collectively sustained,” he added.