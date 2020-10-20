By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, has warned people moving into the state for the purpose of staging protest seeking the banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), to stay clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law.

The governor, handed down the warning while inaugurating the judicial commission of enquiry into the activities of the F-SARS of the Nigerian Police and other related matters, at the Government House, in Lafia.

Sule, disclosed that available information indicate that some people are being conveyed into the state in buses, with a view to staging protests in Karu and Keffi, warning such people not to carry on with the protest as government will not fold its arms and allow them to cause problems in the state.

He advised such intending protesters to stay clear of Nasarawa State and to remain in their places of resident to protest.

“If there is going to be any protest, let it be by residents of Nasarawa who understand what is happening in Nasarawa State.

“We will not welcome and we will not fold our arms as government and continue to receive other people who don’t understand the challenges that we are having in Nasarawa State, to come in buses, arrive somewhere in Karu and Keffi and stage protest in false claims because those people don’t understand our problems, they should go to where they are resident and protest,” he stated.

Engineer Sule said inaugurating the judicial commission has become even more imperative after some disgruntled elements and desperate politicians have cashed in on the situation, with the intent of destabilizing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, at a time when steady progress and development is being recorded in the country.

“As far as we are concerned in Nasarawa State, we have recorded some successes as a result of the activities of SARS and we have identified that and we have also identified some weaknesses of SARS and so we are in line with whatsoever is happening in the country, as long as it is for the peace of the country,” the Governor said.

He equally pointed out that his administration has recognized the rights of people to protest whenever they find the policy of government is going in the right direction, but that when it comes to SARS, it has been kind to Nasarawa State.

The governor lamented that in spite of the fact that the Federal Government and Police authorities banned the SARS, the protest appears to continue unabated.

While commending members of the commission for their readiness to serve both state and country, and their statesmanship and love for peace, stability, progress and development of Nasarawa State and the country at large, the Governor they were chosen to carry out a broad base appraisal of the situation.

The judicial commission, which is to be chaired by a former Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Badamasi Maina, has the following terms reference, to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, or related extra judicial killings, to evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on validity of complaints and to recommend compensation and other remedial measures to government.