…say after reforms same police will protect Nigerians

Disturbed by the incessant killing of police men and the burning of police structures, members of the House of Representatives have pleaded with protesters to halt their actions because Nigerians still need the police and the structures after reforms.

Rep Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, PDP, Abia who spoke on behalf of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lawmakers made the appeal in a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The fourth time lawmaker said” I am genuinely making this appeal because if you destroy all the structures on ground now what will happen after the police reforms.

“Do we start building new police stations across the six geo-political zones of the country and start from the scratch, “, Nkem-Abonta wondered.

“If we reduce their number now who will protect you and me after the reforms?

“There’s urgent need for caution as one of the demands is that there should be 30percent salary increase from level one to seven for police.

He equally made a passionate appeal to Mr President to as soon as possible start recruiting 150,000 police men to help in policing Nigeria because in other climes it’s one police man to a 100 citizens but here it is one police man to one million citizens.

“This is really out of place and there’s urgent need for us to adequately address the situation but we need to immediately stop reducing the number of police men because they are also Nigerians with large families to cater for.

“We are making this appeal because today is greater than tomorrow, after the reforms Nigeria will be a better place for us all.

“Na beg I de beg oh though we know say there were bad eggs that definitely must be flushed out,” the Abia Rep pleaded.