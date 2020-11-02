BY ADEBAYO WAHEED and TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Suspected hoodlums who allegedly took part in looting, arson and other crimes during the last #EndSARS protest in Ondo and Oyo states have been arrested by law enforcement agencies.

In Ondo, the state Commandant of the security agency, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, was arrested State Security Agency codenamed Amotekun with exhibits linking them with looting, arson and attacks at police stations in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commandant further disclosed that the suspects were arrested in various parts of the state.

Adeleye, who briefed journalists, at the Amotekun Corps Command headquarters in Akure, the state capital, disclosed that the suspects are; Femi Ibine, Oyewole Olayeye, Omotubora Iyanuoluwa and Olamiju Sunday.

Also in Oyo State about 15 suspects had been arrested in connection with the burning of a police station and vandalization of the Nigeria Customs service, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Agro Rangers’ offices and hostels in Iseyin, Oyo State.

The suspects were arrested by a joint team of vigilante and police officers.

It was gathered that about 35 motorcycles, 10 Plasma television sets, mattresses and refrigerator sets have been returned by the looters.

The returned materials were left at areas like the Township Hall, the premises of the Aseyin palace while some were retrieved from the houses of the arrested suspects.

The Chairman, Iseyin Development Union (I.D.U), Alhaji Bayo Raji said that restoration efforts were already going on to put back the facilities to a better standard than they were before the vandalism and burning.