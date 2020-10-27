By Mamman Mohammed |

The #EndSARS protest which sprung up in the country agitating disbandment of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) gained wide acceptance like a furious wildfire. The youth were at the forefront of the clamour; then some celebrities followed; then some politicians joined and it received the blessing of some state governors who identified with the protesters. However, the presence of others among the protesters with a hidden mission, a mission far from disbandment of SARS, was not immediately identified.

Unfortunately for the organizers of the protest, safety measures were not put in place to check possible excesses of those with different missions infiltrating the protest to achieve their ambition. They were later to be identified as ‘Hoodlums’.

President Muhammadu Buhari, quickly ordered the scrapping of SARS and pronounced undertaking some reform measures including the salary of the Nigeria Police. Many Nigerians believed the protesters had won and would vacate the streets but this did not happen.

The numbers on the streets kept growing, road blocks started emerging and the hoodlums becoming violent. They hijacked and took over control of the protest, killing, maiming, destroying and looting properties of innocent Nigerians as well as public properties.

As the situation unfolds daily with a snowballing violence, Yobe State Governor and Chairman caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, in an interview with the Hausa service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) gave an early warning, saying the protest was assuming a different dimension from the actual reason earlier attributed to the protest.

He was quick to warn that Nigerians must not allow politics to take over the protest nor leaders dancing to the gallery to please the protesters because many groups might use the #EndSARS protest to press for other obnoxious agitations that are detrimental to the corporate unity and existence of the Nigeria nation.

He said “The organizers of the protest must be cautious of other groups seeking restructuring , cessation and breakup of the country”.

While Nigeria’s streets kept growing with youth, in Yobe State, Governor Buni at a public function in Damaturu urged the people especially youth, not to join the protest “We have had our own bad times during the Boko Haram insurgency, those protesting in other parts of the country might not know what we went through. We are all witnesses to the atrocities of violence which forced many of us out of our comfort zones, we cannot afford to have any more, violence does not pay in any form” he warned.

As part of efforts to stem the tide of the protest, President Muhammadu Buhari drafted his ministers to their home states to preach the message of peace. The minister representing Yobe State, Engineer Abubakar D. Aliyu, Hon. Minister of State, Works and Housing, said, President Muhammadu Buhari had in the spirit of good governance and appreciation of human rights allowed the protesters to observe their constitutional rights and, scrapped SARS. He said the Buhari administration had initiated youth empowerment programmes which were targeted at empowering youth across the country.

Abubakar commended the exemplary leadership style of Yobe State government in adopting a proactive approach towards the end SARS protest. “If Nigeria is to tread the path of greatness, it cannot be along the path of protest, violence and bigotry, it must be along the path of constitutionality, democracy, rule of law, mutual respect and exploring opportunities for dialogue” the Minister said.

However, Governor Buni while addressing the stakeholders commended President Buhari for responding quickly to the demand of the protesters. ”The government and people of Yobe State salute President Muhammadu Buhari for promptly disbanding SARS. This early response ought to have brought the protest to an end but unfortunately, the organizers prolonged and lost control of the protest until it was hijacked and assumed the obnoxious, destructive and catastrophic dimension.

“Here in Yobe State, we have suffered so much and for too long from the protracted insurgency that bedeviled our state and the North East in general. We cannot contemplate having additional crises and hardships from the violent protests, as we are now battling to resettle, rehabilitate and reclaim means of livelihood for our people.”

The governor eulogized youth in Yobe State: “Let me specially appreciate our youth for their sense of reasoning and resilience to the challenges of the EndSARS protests. You have individually and collectively done us proud. I also salute you for your ingenuity in organizing prayer sessions where you prayed for an end to the protests and for peace to reign in Nigeria. You have proven to be different and unique. From the bottom of my heart, I am so proud of you all.”

Governor Buni assured that his administration would reciprocate the good behavior of the youth when they were enticed to join the protest but refused. “As your governor, I assure you that government will reciprocate this gesture through robust investments in your future for you to have a prosperous life and to remain shining role models to other youth in the country.

“I equally appreciate our traditional and religious leaders, elder statesmen, parents and guardians for always preaching peace and peaceful coexistence in our communities. While some states battle with the menace of communal conflicts, Yobe State is free from such plague. I wish to dedicate this successful feat to you all and our security operatives” he said.

According to the governor his administration will continue to build tolerance, dialogue and strategic engagements to resolve all differences to promote peace and unity in the state, believing that progress and development can only be achieved in a secured and peaceful environment.

“We must all rise to condemn this unwholesome act. We must avoid politicizing the horrendous and senseless attacks, killings and looting. We must support government efforts to rebuild peace and tranquility for Nigeria to move forward” he charged.

– Mohammed is Director General, Press, to Yobe State Governor