A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, has described as “devilish” and “unpatriotic”, the calls from some sections of the country that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign.

Gololo, at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, said those calling for the head of the President are enemies of Nigeria who don’t want Buhari to continue with his good work.

Some Nigerian youth have taken to streets since last week, demanding the abolishment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police.

President Buhari, had since, disbanded SARS, through the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu.

Dr Gololo, while briefing newsmen, said the ongoing protest was rather targeted at Buhari and not the SARS, alleging that some powerful politicians somewhere may have been sponsoring the move to make the President Buhari led government unpopular and distractive.

“If not for mischief and devilish thought, why on earth would they still continue to protest, when President Buhari has already disbanded the SARS? That means there are other motives behind that protest.

“To even think some persons will cross the red line and start asking for Buhari to resign is height of insolence and unpatriotic habit. Why are they asking him to resign when they didn’t vote for him in the first place? Check out the sections of those calling for his resignation, they didn’t vote for Buhari. Those who stood for Buhari and voted for him are pleased with his leadership charisma.

“Revolution cannot be gotten on the streets. We practise pure democracy and it amounts to treason to make attempt to upturn a democratically constituted government the way they are going. The only way to change government is through balloting which they could not achieve in 2019 because the majority of the people in Nigeria stood with Buhari”, Gololo said.

The chieftain also called on various security agencies, especially, the Police and Secret Service to go after the sponsors of the protesters who are causing “civil unrest” and bring them to book.

“The Inspector General of Police and the DG of DSS should live above board and carry out intelligence of those behind the civil unrest and move to unseat the President. Let the Service Chiefs also do their work and if they are tired, they should kindly bow out and stop the embarrassment”, he added.