By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to overhaul the machinery of his government so as to restore peace in the country.

Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukeman made the submission in a statement titled “Save Nigeria for APC to Command Moral and Electoral Credibility… A Wakeup Call to all our Leaders,” in Abuja.

According to him, a period of crisis is always the test of leadership nothing that the fact that Nigeria is in a crisis was not in dispute because it was already consuming precious lives of Nigerians.

The PGF DG also said it was important for the administration and Nigerian leaders especially those in the APC set aside their differences and rise up to the occasion and hasten intervention through appropriate civic engagement across every part of the country to ensure restoration of peace in the country.

He further noted that property and assets of citizens and government are being destroyed.

Lukeman however, said, “Unfortunately, responses from our political leaders especially at Federal level are below public expectation.“

He said “If all the agencies of government and political appointees managing these agencies have handle their responsibilities as is expected, this crisis would have been averted.

fact, the pressure on President Buhari’s direct intervention will not have been the case. The crisis produced by the #EndSARS protest highlight the need for the President to urgently take steps to overhaul the machinery of government if our democracy and our government is to be able to meet the expectation of citizens.

“It is the constitutional prerogative of the President to determine the best strategy and the details of governmental reforms aimed at overhauling the machinery of government to make them more effective in responding to the democratic needs of Nigerians.”