By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The leadership of Bola Tinubu Support Organization (BTSO) has thrown its weight behind by its Principal, Senator (Dr.) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the fracas of #EndSARS Protest rocking the nation and some parts of the globe.

According to a statement by National Coordinator BTSO worldwide, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi Kuso, the solidarity becomes necessary and germaine due to some truth emerging to vindicating the political icon from unwarranted accusations of sponsorship at the early stage of the protests.

He said, “It is highly regrettable and embarrassing that such accusations came from a professor in one of the prestigious University in Nigeria who failed to make his finding and intellectual responsibility before jumping to conclusions that Bola Tinubu was the sponsor of the protests.”

He further explained that “professor’s poor reasons for accusing Tinubu was that the protesters occupied Lekki Toll Gate unchallenged by Lagos State government and Tinubu himself and that he (TINUBU) allowed his property to be used by EndSARS protesters to discredit Baba’s government so that he can contest 2023 presidential election.”

He said “The circumstantial political victim (Tinubu) has vociferously stated that Lekki Toll Gate is never his property and that he has no economic interest either hence is public property.

It is foolhardy to believe that a sponsor can suddenly turned victim of his benefactors in his widest imagination.

“The sudden turn of events exposes a conspiracy theory against our principal all for 2023 election which Almighty Allah has ordained him for.

“The organization make bold to say that JAGABAN does not need to discredit Baba to gain relevance come 2023 on the single fact that he (Tinubu) have done and still doing all he needed to do to qualify him for ticket in the APC to contest the election if he decides to do so.

“For the purpose of record Tinubu is the Pathfinder of this regime which is why he is so kin and concerned on the success of President Muhammadu Buhari as a priority to him than 2023.

“His journey from the APC alliance to BABA’s primary with Atiku and co is still very fresh in our minds and many Nigerians, therefore, no amount of blackmail, name calling and slander will ever pitch Baba and Tinubu’s paths on head-on collision.”

The organization assured the perceived enemies both within and without that Nigeria is a democratic space for every eligible Nigerians to practice his/her constitutional rights to vote and be voted for, and as such Tinubu shall contest 2023 and becomes Nigeria President where a new Nigeria will be born democratically being a true democrat and development political engineer, Lagos new look and National Assembly Leadership speaks volumes etc.

He stated that Tinubu is a bridge builder with tentacles across the nation and handshake across the Western Worlds, these alone courses fears and nightmares to his would be opponents come 2023.

“Reminder to his traducer each of their actions and inactions against Tinubu popularize and swells his sympathizers for the coveted sit. How we wish they know they’re campaigning for his 2023.

“Once more, we say congratulations to the JAGABAN of BORGU for his vindication in our trying moment.

“Our simple message to the iconic National Leader of the APC is to urge him to remain focused, determined and committed to his promised to Nigerians on the delivery of dividends of democracy by the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to the citizens through good governance.

“The organization painfully send her condolences to all the family that lost their beloved ones as she pray God to grant them paradise and forgive their shortcomings. It is equally the prayer of the body that God shall give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We salute his (Tinubu) courage for his investments in Nigeria as a means of reducing unemployment, economic stability and National development. We wish to tell him that God in heaven will refill all that was destroyed in anger by some intruders who hide under the canopy protests.

“Remember, youths are the veritable asset to the nation and tool for better Nigeria where prosperity shall flows. Bravo!!!!, the genuine youths of Nigeria.. collectively we shall build Nigeria of our dreams,” he added .