By CHRISTIANA NWAOGU, Abuja

The commandant -genera, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has declared emergency on all critical infrastructure and national assets in the country.

The declaration is sequel to the widespread unrest in the wake of #EndSARS agitations in many parts of the country.

According to a statement signed by the service spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, the Civil Defence boss gave the directive at the Corps National headquarters, Abuja while briefing on the current security situation in the country, where he emphasised on the ongoing protest by the youths in different parts of the nation.

The statement directed all state commandants to immediately reinforce deployment of personnel in and around all strategic critical infrastructure and national assets located in their states to forestall any act of vandalism, arson or destruction by miscreants who may capitalise on the ongoing protest in most parts of the country to perpetrate their sinister motives.

Gana also explained that the turn of event has called for more vigilance around critical national assets and infrastructure, which has become endangered species at this critical period and as easy target for hoodlums seeking to cause havoc and sabotage the economy.

The statement reads in part: “This must not be allowed to happen because it is not in the interest of anybody at all to destroy our collective wealth.”

The who expressed concerned about the safety of national assets said the mandate of protecting critical national assets and infrastructure of government, such as petroleum and gas pipelines, communication masts, roads, bridges, railways, to mention is basically theirs. To this end, he instructed that this role should not be taken for granted, as all government investments are critical to the survival of the country and therefore must be protected at all cost.

He appealed to the citizens, especially the youths to remain law abiding even in their demands for reform in some sectors in the country and advised them to go about their legitimate plea without taking the law into their hands.

Gana revealed that reports at his disposal expose some criminals in the guise of protesters planning to attack some major government assets in some parts of the country