BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday signed an executive order for the rebuilding of the state as a result of the massive destruction of the state infrastructure by hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest.

Sanwo-Olu also constituted an 8-member Board for the new Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund Committee (LRTFC) to oversee the rebuilding of every aspect of the state and also to look at the future of the state and healing of wounds.

Membership of the Board cuts across the private and public sectors as well as international bodies who have offered to assist in rebuilding the state.

The 8-member board will be chaired by Mr. Yemi Cardoso, while other members are: Prof Kanyisola Ajayi, Mr. Gbenga Agboola, Mrs. Bola Adesola, Mr. Sam Egube, Engr. Jimi Hotonu, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman and a member of an international donor agency.

The governor also set up six other committees to assist in quick recovery from the present situation, they include: Business Continuity Committee, Assessment Committee, Planning Committee, Execution, Measurement and Evaluation Committee, Security and Enforcement Committee and Communication and Community Engagement Committee.

The Governor while addressing journalists where he signed the executive order said it was time to let go of the pains of the loss and focus on rebuilding the state, stating that the state government has been inundated with offers of assistance to rebuild both locally and internationally.

Sanwo-Olu said though a bill on LRTFC will be presented to the House of Assembly in a few days time for passage, he had to issue an executive order and set up the committee on rebuilding because of the deluge of offers of assistance both locally and internationally.

The governor assured that the state was going to come out of the ashes with upgraded infrastructures and a modern Lagos as it embarks on reconciliation, rebuilding, unity, social reforms for the state to attain new height of development and “obtain greater heights for a greater Lagos”.

The governor said Lagos takes pride in the ability of several ethnic nationalities to peacefully cohabit while resiliently pursuing their personal goals and ambitions.

“It is in that cherished Spirit of Lagos that we have decided to put behind us our most recent challenges and face the daunting task of collectively rebuilding our state. We believe that our culture, heritage, values and future are worth much more than the looting, arson and destruction, which we witnessed in Lagos State about two weeks ago.

“As I sign the Executive Order today, I am positive that we will attain new heights of development, we will build more resilient systems, we will become more united and accomplish our audacious goals and visions for Lagos State”, Sanwo-Olu said.