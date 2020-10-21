BY JOY YESUFU, Abuja

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, Nigeria (WANEP-Nigeria) and its member organisations have expressed deep concerns over the killings, destruction of properties in the ongoing protests against Police officers of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), and failure to bring perpetrators to book.

The National Network Coordinator, WANEP-Nigeria, Ms. Bridget Osakwe, disclosing this in a statement said 15 people have been reportedly killed and several injured since the protests that began on October 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the demonstrations have generated increased conversations on the prevalence of human rights abuses perpetrated by security operatives and the inadequacies of law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators of abuses to justice.

She also noted that issues of inadequate police funding and capacity building are among the underlying factors that account for the lack of professionalism and corrupt practices in the security service’s discharge of their duties.

Osakwe however informed that WANEP has set up a Situation Room to monitor and analyse the protest and government responses for appropriate policy recommendations.

“WANEP Nigeria also uses this medium to call for widespread consultations with key stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the protests”, she said.

She among other things urged the youths to put forward representatives from the six geopolitical zones to dialogue with the Federal Government to ensure all their concerns and needs are brought to the table to proffer recommendations that will promote peace and security in Nigeria.