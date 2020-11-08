By Ejike Ejike, Abuja |

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, yesterday warned that the Force will not tolerate further attacks, killings, arson, wanton destruction and looting of public and private assets witnessed during the recent #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country.

He said henceforth, the Force would deploy the full weight of the law and legitimate force, if necessary, to prevent a reoccurrence.

Accordingly, the IGP ordered the deployment of all legitimate force to protect lives and properties of citizens, including police officers, personnel of other law enforcement agencies and their families as well as to prevent attacks on private/public assets from any violent persons or groups operating under any guise.

Relying on Section 33 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which among other things, provides for the use of force as it is reasonably necessary when: “for the defence of any person from unlawful violence or for the defence of property; to effect a lawful arrest or to prevent the escape of a person lawfully detained; or for the purpose of suppressing a riot, insurrection or mutiny”.

The IGP particularly made it clear that commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police should resist all riotous elements forthwith and checkmate any form of violent/riotous protests.

“In the wake of the #EndSARS protests and the violence that emanated therefrom, 51 civilian fatalities and 37 civilian injuries were recorded, while 22 policemen were gruesomely murdered and 26 others injured by the protesters. Two hundred and five police stations, corporate facilities and private property were attacked, burnt or vandalized,” He recalled.

The IGP assured law abiding citizens across the country of the Force’s renewed and unwavering commitment to their safety and security especially as we approach the yuletide.

He called for the collaboration and support of citizens in the ongoing reforms of the Force.

Meanwhile, the IGP has again directed the withdrawal of police men attached to 60 notable personalities and organizations.

Other names mentioned include Femi Fani-Kayode, Emeka Offor, Amen Rochas, Magnus Abe, Babachir Lawal, Lado Yakubu, Yuguda Bashir, Uche Chukwu, Boroface Ajayi, Mutiu Nicholas, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya and Chris Giwa, among others.

Organisations mentioned include Christ Embassy, Oriental Energy Resources, ECWA Academy, and Sunti Golden Sugar Estate, among others.

A letter with reference number CB: 4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 dated November 4, 2020 and addressed to Commissioners of Police across the country, Police Mobile Force and the Special Protection Unit, listed 60 names and organisations, whose police security should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

According to the letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, the withdrawal was with immediate effect.

The letter partly reads: “The attention of the IGP has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn despite extant directives to that effect.

“In line with the subsisting order, the IG directs that you withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU, or conventional police operations attached to the affected companies or individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect.”

The IGP directed the senior officers in receipt of the memo to submit a report confirming compliance not later than November 10, 2020.

It would be recalled that IGP Adamu had on October 21, 2020 in a wireless message, ordered that all policemen serving such purposes be recalled as part of efforts to reorganise and boost internal security nationwide.

Those exempted from the order were those attached to Government Houses, the Senate President and the Speaker House of Representatives.

However, despite the order, it appeared policemen went on protecting those they were not authorised to.