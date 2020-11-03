ANKELI EMMANUEL writes on the interface between the minister of Police Affairs Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, with critical stakeholders in Sokoto over the recent events trailing the ENDSARS protest.

The ENDSARS slogan which started in 2017 as a twitter campaign using the #ENDSARS was aimed at urging the federal government to urgently disband the unit of the Police Force over alleged brutality of civilians.

The campaign later went into hibernation but resurfaced in October 2020 with a renewed vigor, following further revelations of alleged abuses by the SARS unit.

The reemergence of the campaign gained traction among the youths as seen in the mass demonstrations throughout some major southern cities of the country.

The protesters in demonstration of their demand for a better country, brought five key demands that must be attended to should the federal government want them to go off the streets.

No doubt, those that construed and began the ENDSARS campaign had good intentions for the nation’s Police as well, as their requests revolved around better service delivery and welfare for the men of the force.

In a prompt display of good fate, the federal government acted immediately by acceding to all the demands of the protesters.

Responding to the demands, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced the instant disbandment of the SARS unit.

However, in order not to allow criminally minded persons take advantage of the vacuum, the police in it’s wisdom announced a new unit code named, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

The federal government equally announced other proactive measures towards ensuring that the demands of the protesters are implement to the later, including mandating the setting up of judicial inquiry into alleged cases of police brutality across the country.

However, rather than waning, the protests persisted and regrettably turned violent, especially in the southern parts of the country, with Lagos the “Centre of Excellence,” as the hub of the orgy of violence.

Hijacked by hoodlums, the hitherto peace protests because a means for massive destruction of public and private properties as well as other acts which breached the peace and somewhat threatened the stability of the country.

Bringing this into perspective, President Muhammadu Buhari after addressing the nation despatched all members of the Federal Executive Council to their respective states of origin, to further cascade his olive branch to all law abiding and patriotic Nigerians.

This was the message brought to the people of Sokoto, the Seat of the Caliphate State by their son, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, who incidentally happens to be the minister of Police Affairs.

Aware of the magnitude of the message, Dingyadi addressed a ministerial press briefing after which he held a successful stakeholders’ meeting with a cross section of Chief Imams and other Islamic clerics in the state.

The Police Affairs minister, flanked by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 10, Sokoto, Mr Muhammad A. Mustafa and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Ka’oje, among other top police officers in the state, admitted that while the initial intention of the protesters was genuine, it was sadly taken over the persons with questionable intentions.

“Let me start by extending warm courtesy to Nigerians at home and those in the diaspora, and further convey government’s deep regrets over circumstances which led to #ENDSARS protests in parts of the country.

“I am also grateful to the media for giving us the platform to intimate Nigerians and the International community of sincere efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration, to proffer sustainable solutions to the demands of our protesting citizens.

“The voice of the protesters have been heard by governments at all levels, hence the immediate disbandment of the SARS unit.

“The now famous #EndSARS and other demands code named 5for5 have been acceded to by President Muhammadu Buhari for full implementation.

“This is to the extent that Mr President himself personally directed the disbandment of SARS, being the first of its kind in Nigeria”.

While decrying that the protests were hijacked to smear the good image of the federal government, the minister said, “They took over the protests to achieve certain ulterior motives, but, Nigeria is bigger than all of us and the unity and progress of this country cannot be compromised by anybody, particularly a democratic government being led by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

In his reassurance to Nigerians, the Police Affairs minister vowed that anybody found wanting will be brought to book adding that the federal government was fully committed to securing the lives and properties of all law abiding citizens of this country.

In his appeal to religious leaders to sustain the temple of prayers for Nigeria and her leaders, Dingyadi assured that all the messages of peace, unity, progress and well-being of Nigeria received at the meeting, will be delivered to President Buhari just as he assured governors to urgently establish victims support fund in their respective states.

He further hinted that PMB was committed to reforming the Nigerian Police which was why the president enacted the 2019 Police Trust Fund, signed the 2020 Police ACT into law and other measures that have been taken to improve the services of Police sector, some which were hitherto neglected, a situation that has sparked the protests.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Sultan Abubakar Sa’ad 111 appreciated PMB for facilitating such a meeting to discuss the security issues confronting Nigeria.

Diagnosing the steps taken by northern governors while the ENDSARS protest raged, the Sultan applauded their swift sensitisation just as he urge all the youths in the north not to harass anybody irrespective of their tribe or religion.

On his part, the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed that, the state never recorded both the protests and the attendant mayhem. He also stated that the state government had not hoarded the COVID-19 palliatives, as alleged in some quarters.

According to Tambuwal, the state received two categories of COVID-19 palliative since the pandemic broke out.

“There was one by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which was a donation by an ensemble of philanthropists, which distribution was a bit delayed months ago because the donors wanted the donations to be pooled.

“As soon as that was achieved, we distributed the materials under the supervision of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“The other category were those items brought by the Federal Government through the office of the Minister of Disaster Management, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the 17th of October, precisely nine days ago.

“The little delay we had in distributing the apex government’s palliative was as a result of various requests by the minister that she needed to be around when the exercise starts.

“She made the requests five times before turning up. So, it is not our fault that the items are still being distributed as we speak. It was the minister who said we should wait until she comes. And that was what happened.

“I, however, appealed to the beneficiaries to cooperate with the distributors at all levels so that we will have a seamless and successful exercise,” she stated.

Speaking on the import of PMB’s message to Nigerians, chairman of the National Peace Committee, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd), who spoke through the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah, thanked PMB for his swift response to the issue.

Kukah who also appreciated both the Sultan and governor, Tambuwal for maintaining peace in the state and region, added that nothing can “be compared to sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of the only country we have, Nigeria.”