By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) has said that whoever ordered the killing of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos has crossed the red line.

The president of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, also condemned the dastardly and callous act, describing it a minus for democracy and a scar to be remembered forever.

According to him, “Whoever ordered the shooting of unarmed citizens on legitimate protest in a democracy for whatever reason had crossed the red line and had caused more pains for this nation and many parents of

these young, promising Nigerians who would have been igeria’s future glory. In very strong terms, CAN condemns the dastardly and callous act. It was a minus for our democracy and a scar to be remembered forever.”

He expressed the grief during a brief press conference in Abuja entitled: ‘Unfortunate wastage of young Nigerians’ lives: CAN appeals for justice and calm.’ and advised the government to compile the list of those killed nationwide during the protest, especially those shot dead in Lekki and compensate their families as a way of identifying with them and ameliorating the pains of the irreparable loss.

The CAN president also recommended effective dialogues where all the relevant stakeholders, especially, opinion leaders such as the traditional rulers, religious leaders and the leaders of different

youth groups and civil societies would come together to proffer solutions to the great threat to our nationhood.

Ayokunle said that although the military has denied being responsible for the Lekki killings, despite the video and eye witness accounts, “their presence at the scene of the incident did not help their

matter.”