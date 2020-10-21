BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Amidst the escalating #EndSARS protests across the country, the National Youth Council (NYC) yesterday marched on the National Assembly, calling for the sack of Nigeria’s Service Chiefs.

The call to relieve the Service Chiefs of this positions was one of the seven-point demands made by the group on the Federal Government in order to calm down frayed nerves and end the ongoing #EndSAR protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NYC also called for a wholistic reforms of the Nigeria Police Force in order to make it more professional.

The protesters, who had gathered at the Unity Fountain as early as 8am, from where they marched through the popular Shehu Shagari Way to the Three Arms Zone and ended at the gate of the National Assembly.

For several hours, the protesters took control of the main entrance of the National Assembly, demanding to speak with the leadership of the Assembly.

Addressing a delegation of National Assembly members led by the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi; the President of the National Youth Council, Sukubo Sereigbe Sukubo, read a 5-point demand to be delivered by the National Assembly to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Top on the list of demands was the request asking President Buhari to rethink the current security architecture by allowing fresh hands to take charge.

The NYC protesters in solidarity joined another group of protesters; the National Association of University Students who had earlier mounted siege to the National Assembly, calling for an end to the protracted strike by the body of University teachers (ASUU).

As part of its demands, the NYC requested the Federal Government to waive the tuition fees of University students to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on their parents.

While The NYC welcomed the full implementation of the deregulation of the petroleum industry, it, however, kicked against the recent hike in electricity tariff in the country.

For its part, the National Assembly leadership led by Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Sabi promised to deliver their demands to President Buhari; adding that he was confident the President will address them in due course.

“What you have asked for, we will do it very very soon. If Nigeria is sick, all of us will suffer. We are sincere and we going to be committed. We are going to hold executive accountable,” the lawmaker said.