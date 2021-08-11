ADVERTISEMENT

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka, has threatened to sue the former technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Sunday Adeleye, over false claims that he received money to take down the video clip where he was washing his kits.

Adeleye in a video that has gone viral alleged that Enekwechi received the sum of $1000 USD to take down a video he was seen washing his T-shirt.

But Enekwechi through his coach, Gabriel Opuana, denied receiving any money to take down the video clip, insisting that the video clip where he was washing his T-shirt was just to catch fun and not to ridicule or blackmail the government.

“Except Adeleye shows clear evidence or provides proof where the $1000 USD was given to Enekwechi and the person from whom he received the money in Court, Enekwechi won’t rest. Opuana said

According to Opuana, the shot putter apologised to the Minister when the video became the subject of controversy.

He said for Adeleye to accuse Ebuka of receiving money was the highest point of blackmail.

“Adeleye must prove in Court that Chukwubueka received money, otherwise he must tender an unreserved apology for the cheap blackmail.”

Ebuka, as he is popularly called, does not have any issues with any one, but this won’t just pass like others.

Opuana insisted that the Athlete is bigger than $1000 USD and would not let this blackmail go without a good fight to clear his name. ” I don’t meddle in Nigerian sports politics; nobody should drag me into something I don’t know,” said Enekwechi.