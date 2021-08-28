Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday allayed fears of Nigeria’s disintegration, saying the wish of certain enemies seeking the country’s fall would not prevail over the resolve of the teeming citizens who are determined to keep the country peaceful and united.

Obasanjo who spoke at the book launch and 85th birthday of His Eminence, Prelate Sunday Mbang of the Methodist Church Nigeria said the country would continue to exist no matter what happens.

The former president who convened the programme in honour of Mbang, said “many enemies” who don’t want to see the country’s continued co-existence would fail, adding that he would continue to work for the peace and progress of a united Nigeria.

According to him, the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria.

“We are here to honour somebody we should honour, and learn from him (Mbang), to show that we genuinely love and appreciate him for the service he has rendered to the Christian community in this country and world over. And to assure him that whatever happens, we will continue to work for unity, peace, security and progress of this country.

“I know that these are things that are dear to his heart. We want to assure you that Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria continue to exist.

“There are many people –high and low – who can be described as enemies of Nigeria but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria,” he said.