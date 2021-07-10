The Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Dr Paul Enenche, yesterday commissioned a road constructed by the church in Karu-Jikwoyi District Center in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the commissioning, Dr Enenche, said as Christians, “we make a difference by what we give.”

He said: “The major assignment of leadership is the welfare of the people and I believe as we look more into the welfare of the people, we have will better life.”

He said the church was reaching out to people on monthly basis to empower them to do a lot of things such as trading and tailoring, while on a quarterly basis, it has mega outreaches to people.

Speaking on the maintenance of the road, Enenche said; “We are permanently responsible for all the roads constructed across Nigeria”.

Also speaking, Pastor Yakubu Usman, the Resident Pastor, Kubwa District Centre, said, “The gospel is unto good works, we are the salt of the earth, and a city set upon the hill cannot be hidden.

“So, this work is not to prove a point but a social responsibility of the church to alleviate and help humanity. This is what the church is all about.”

Bright Emeka, a member of the church, said the project would change the face of the community when completed. “This area is very dusty and many people, both children and adults around here usually suffer from respiratory issues as they inhale the dust.”