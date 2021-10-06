The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has dispelled as mere rumours, report that Dunamis Church was attacked by hoodlums recently.

It was reported that the District Centre Estate, Phase 4, Kubwa, in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, following the invasion of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre by suspected robbers on Monday.

A statement personally issued by Dr Enenche and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said nothing like that ever happened, describing the rumour as the handiwork of mischief makers.

“Let it be made very clear that rumour, untruth, fallacy, and fabrications are being pushed in the air.

“We take authority over every agenda of armed banditry, agenda of terrorism and every such agenda in our nation, your tenancy in this land expires, in Jesus’ Name!

“If you leave here and anybody tells you that they heard something, tell them that it is a lie from the pit of hell! Both the devil who concocted it and the intention of that devil suffers frustration. It can never see the light of day.

“In the Bible, Gehazi told a lie and that lie followed his generation. It followed his generation. Please be warned. God does not need the support of a man to be Almighty. He doesn’t need the support of man. Be real, be sincere,” he said.