There is overwhelming concern and fears that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector would be choked by excessive pricing of supporting energy components in the production process.

This is as the national grid is highly disrupted by frequent collapses and cost of diesel rising consistently.

Similarly, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), has frowned at the retention of petrol subsidy regime by the federal government, urging the current administration to, as a matter of public interest, consider immediate deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

In its economic review on Tuesday, it stated that, going into the second quarter of 2022, the manufacturing sector will likely suffer some shocks from the rising cost of diesel, logistics, foreign exchange illiquidity, domestic inflationary pressure, weakening purchasing power, poor public infrastructure, and port-related challenges as these may continue to present as headwinds to the sector’s performance.

Additionally, with the war in Ukraine aggravating disruptions to supply chains of raw materials like wheat, barley, soybeans, sunflower, and corn, the rising cost of production may not abate soon.

President of the chamber, Michael Olawale-Cole, sharing his observation in the paper review said, the agriculture sector showed some evidence of impacts from heightening insecurity and lingering supply chain disruptions as it recorded real growth of 3.58 per cent (year-on-year), an increase of 0.16 per cent points when compared with the Q4 2020, and an increase of 2.36 per cent points from Q3 2021 which recorded a growth rate of 1.22 per cent.

However, the sector contributed 26.84 per cent to overall GDP in real terms in Q4 2021. This is lower than the contribution in Q4 2020 and lower than Q3 2021 with 26.95 per cent and 29.94 per cent respectively.

The manufacturing sector, according to him, recorded real GDP growth of 2.28 per cent (year-on-year) in the fourth quarter of 2021, higher than the figure for Q4 2020 by 3.80 per cent points and higher by 2.01 per cent points for the Q3 of 2021.

The growth rate of the sector on a quarter-on-quarter basis stood at 3.57 per cent. In terms of real contribution to GDP, the manufacturing sector contributed 8.46 per cent in Q4 2021, lower than the 8.60 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 and lower than the 8.96 per cent recorded in Q3 2021.

He reported that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.98 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2021, showing a sustained growth for the fifth consecutive quarter since the recession witnessed in 2020 when output contracted by -6.10 per cent and -3.62 per cent in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 under the Covid pandemic.

The fourth-quarter growth indicates a steady economic recovery accounting for annual growth of 3.40 per cent in 2021. The Q4 2021 growth rate was higher than the 0.11 per cent growth rate recorded in Q4 2020 by 3.87 per cent points and lower than 4.03 per cent recorded in Q3 2021 by 0.05 per cent points.

The oil sector contracted by –8.06 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4 2021 in real terms, indicating an increase of 11.71 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and -10.73 per cent in Q3 2021. Annual growth stood at -8.30 per cent, a rate better than the -8.89 per cent recorded in 2020.

The Oil sector contributed 5.19% to total real GDP in Q4 2021, down from 5.87 per cent and 7.49 per cent recorded in Q4 2020 and Q3 2021 respectively. Based on data from the NBS, average crude oil production in Q4 was 1.50mbpd, down from 1.57mbpd in Q3 2021 and 1.56mbpd in Q4 2020. Crude Oil Production in Nigeria decreased to 1.258mbpd in February from 1.399mbpd in January of 2022.

Meanwhile, the non-oil sector grew by 4.73 per cent in real terms in Q4 2021, which is higher by 3.05 per cent point compared to Q4 2020, and 0.71 per cent point lower than the third quarter of 2021. Activities in Agriculture (crop production); trade; Information and Communication (Telecommunication); and Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions), were responsible for the growth.

In real terms, the Non-Oil sector contributed 94.81 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2021, higher than 94.13 per cent in Q4 2020 and also higher than 92.51 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2021.

Earlier, Olawale-Cole had said, the persisting Russia-Ukraine war has triggered a positive oil price shock with spillover effects on operating costs, raw materials, and inflation in countries that are not directly engaged with the war.

Nigeria, he observed is not an exception as prices of goods and services are moving northward with the potential implication of shrinking production of goods and services.

He said the worsening security challenges in many parts of the country are another serious threat to the agricultural and manufacturing value chain, which is capable of reducing production and contracting these sectors.

He, therefore, requested the upper chamber to approve an increase in the oil benchmark by US$11 per barrel, from US$62 per barrel to US$73 per barrel.

The President also sought a reduction in the projected oil production volume by 283,000 barrels per day, from 1.883 million barrels per day to 1.600 million barrels per day.

He also the chamber to approve an increase in the estimated provision for PMS subsidy for 2022 by N3.557 trillion, from N442.72 billion to N4 trillion.