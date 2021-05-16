BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Amidst growing tension in the oil and gas sector as pressure mounts on the industry to address climate change and decarbonise, oil and gas experts across Africa are set to converge at the 2021 Sub-Saharan Africa Oil/Gas (SSOAG) Conference in Houston to discuss the “Future of Upstream, Advancing Digitisation and Gas Development” as they concern the continent.

The event, which is being organised by Energy & Corporate Africa and expected to take place in August is pegged on the backdropped of the global trends fueling energy transition.

Chief Executive Officer of Energy & Corporate Africa Sunny Oputa in a statement noted that while Africa readies to position itself for the paradigm shift in global perspective of the oil and gas industry, the event would offer insights into critical steps and strategies that could set the continent on the right track.

“While the new clamour from industry experts remain that Africa as most developing economies should be given fossil fuel space to advance its economy and catch up with developed economies through investments, project funding, technologies, digitalization and manpower development, there is also a new call that Africa, especially Sub-Saharan Africa should tap into the surging gas economy and develop its gas assets as the global demand increases,” he said.

Oputa noted that attendance of top executives from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),

Minister of Petroleum and Energy from Gambia, those from Ghana National Oil company, Senegal oil company, Shell Nigeria, Total Nigeria, Seplat and other stakeholders have been confirmed for the event.

The event, at which the Managing Director/CEO of NLNG, Tony Attah,

is expected to deliver the keynote address is expected to create leeway for the continent and evaluate the future of upstream, challenges of digitalisation and the options available to harness the continent’s huge gas resources.