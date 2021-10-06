Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), would jet out to London this weekend to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at a series of meetings hosted by the United Nations on Friday, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference a.k.a COP 26, holding later this month from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom.

Presidental spokesperson in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who confirmed the planned trip and engagements of his principal, said the meetings which will be held in London on Friday, October 8, will focus on the issues around a just and equitable Energy Transition towards the attainment of the global target of Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

It would be recalled that the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo who had spoken earlier at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy has been articulating the Federal Government of Nigeria’s view that as the international community proceeds towards the Net-Zero emissions target, there was the need to ensure that the transition is just and equitable taking into consideration the status of developing nations like Nigeria who will still depend on gas projects in the period of the transition.

There has been concerns expressed by developing countries like Nigeria that the plan to defund gas projects by a number of developed countries and certain multilateral agencies could rub developing countries like Nigeria wrongly, especially as such countries only contribute very minimal percentage of the fossil fuel emissions.