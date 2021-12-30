By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Careless disposal of toxic waste into our waters has become a hair tearing topic for concern. Environmental experts have said the indiscriminate disposal of toxic waste and plastics will be addressed if the Extended Product Responsibility (EPR) programme is implemented and enforced.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is explained as a policy through which producers are given significant responsibility. This can either be financial and/or physical for treatment or disposal of post-consumer products to prevent it harming the environment.

In a chat with Dean, Faculty of Environmental Science, Nasarawa State University, Prof Nasiru Idris, he explained that plastic and other toxic waste must be regulated right from production, saying that though the extended product responsibility exists, enforcement remains a key factor to ending indiscriminate waste disposal.

“If you look at developed countries, they discourage use of plastic. They advocate use of something that is recyclable because they know definitely it can end up in water bodies such as oceans,seas or rivers. It was on this basis that they use paper bags in their super markets. But in Nigeria, we always carry plastic bags. Such has to be discouraged,” he advised, adding in more developed climes use of plastic is discouraged due to levies placed on its usage, suggesting Nigeria do same for plastic bags.

“NESREA is there but sometimes they can be a toothless tiger and if they are a toothless tiger what can they do? Sometimes in Nigeria you need a scapegoat to achieve certain level of compliance. An average Nigerian is scared of being caught,” he said.

The director general, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Prof. Aliyu Jauro, agrees that EPR serves as a useful tool for improved waste management.

“NESREA has launched and is implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility, EPR Programme. This programme is ongoing in the Electrical/ Electronics; Food, Beverage and Tobacco; Tyres, Chemical, Metal as well as the Battery sectors.”

He says that the EPR is provided for in all relevant National Environmental Regulations and serves as a useful tool for improved waste management and job creation and that the programme will eventually launch Nigeria into the Circular Economy model in production and consumption processes.

“The Circular Economy is a cradle to cradle pattern where a product at the end of its use, becomes a secondary raw material for another product. This is different from the Linear model which is from cradle to grave,” he explained.

Prof Jauro said, as an offshoot of the EPR, companies have formed Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) such as Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance (FBRA).

“Some of these major beverage companies like Coca Cola, Pepsi formed this FBRA and currently they have started collecting and recycling of these items.”

He also notes that the association of table water producers of Nigeria have indicated interest to join FBRA.

“We are talking with relevant stakeholders to see that we enforce all those producing some of those things, to key into EPR programme of the relevant PROs” he said.