BY KINGSLEY OKOH

The Nigerian Institute for Building (NIOB) has urged the federal government to enforce punishment for quacks stressing that the failure of enforcement of punishment for quack builders is largely responsible for several building collapse in the country.

NIOB President, Bldr Kunle Awobodu made the remark on at a press conference in Bauchi to mark the second edition of the Builders’ Day with the theme ‘Professional Builders’ Engagement in Building Production Management.’

Represented by the Bauchi State chairman of the Association, Bldr. Mohammed Garba, he noted that sentiments and political considerations were the major hinderance in the prosecution of quacks in the country.

“There have been many building collapses in Nigeria. Conservatively, Lagos accounts for about 60 per cent percent of the figure of collapses.

The need for the Nigerian government to get rid of quacks on all building sites in Nigeria cannot, therefore, be overemphasised. The respective states of the Federation should prioritise the safety of lives during and after construction by having laws and regulations that meet or exceed the basic minimum requirements of the Nigerian National Building Code,” he said.

The worrisome question is: How many of those that participated in the construction of collapsed buildings have been prosecuted? How many culpable government officials have been made accountable?