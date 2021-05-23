Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to engage in research that will be of benefit to the FCT as a host community to the institution.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the FCTA, Anthony Ogunleye, the Minister made the call when he received the chairman and members of the Visitation Panel to the University in his office.

Bello explained that centers of learning such as NOUN should in addition to carrying out their primary function of providing educational support to its students, also carry out research that will be beneficial and relevant to its immediate host communities.

READ ALSO:

“Centers of learning and research like your university should also, in addition to providing the needed educational support to the wider world, should also look at specific issues within the FCT and encourage your students and your faculty members to undertake appropriate research in areas that would be relevant to your immediate host community.

“You might want to say let’s do a study on the traffic situation and the requirement for public transportation in the FCT” Malam Bello Added. He also urged the management of the University to invest more in the publicity of its activities and called for greater mutually beneficial collaboration between the University and the FCT Administration,” he said.

The Minister, while commending the founding fathers of the university for their foresight in establishing the institution, revealed that many personnel of the FCT Administration have seized the opportunities provided by the university to acquire good quality education while earning their livelihood.

He also pledged the cooperation of the FCT Administration to the Visitation Panel in the discharge of its assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Visitation Panel, Alh Isa Sali, said that the panel was at the FCTA to appraise the FCT Minister on its activities and seek advice as it sets out to discharge its duties.

Sali also informed the FCT Minister that the panel was mandated to review the performance of the University with particular focus on the areas of governance, academic standards, quality assurance, management of finances, relationships between management, staff, students and other stakeholders and the condition of physical infrastructure and advice government appropriately.

He also informed the Minister that NOUN has a total of 103 study centers spread across the country with five of such centers located in the FCT in addition to its headquarters located within the Jabi district of the federal capital city.