The president, Rotary Club of Asokoro, Rotarian Felix Akinseye has advised the federal government to positively engage Nigerian unemployed youths to curb the rising insecurity in the country.

Akinseye while speaking in Abuja over the weekend during the Rotary Club of Asokoro Retreat said that Nigerian youths have been neglected over the years, thus, fueling insecurity crisis in Nigeria.

According to him, “The youths of this country have been neglected over the years and Rotary international is doing a lot in that aspect, we are doing projects and capacity building in that light but we want to advise the government to find a way of engaging our teeming youths because if we have thousands of jobless graduate of course they will go into crime.”

“So we want to encourage our government to look for a way to engage our youth, that is the only way that we can reduce the insecurity in our country.”

Akinseye said the club has donated $21, 000 to Rotary Foundation and has grown her membership from 22 to 60 in the last Rotary year.

He, however, advised all Rotarians to continue on positive projects for Nigeria as the government cannot do it all alone.

“My advice to Rotary members is that we should continue to do good, we should continue to do projects that will impact positively on people to reduce poverty in our midst government cannot do everything here, we have done laudable projects in this direction this year,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the president-elect, Rotary Club of Asokoro, Rotarian Adetola Hazaz, stated that the retreat was organized for updates on the coming rotary year, and engage in social activities.

Adetola, however, assured that the club will engage in training of teachers in the Federal Capital Territory, engage in peacebuilding and conflict resolution amongst other seven agenda of the club.

Hazaz said, “Nigerians should expect that the good things that we have been doing will continue as we commence the new rotary year, For Rotary Club of Asokoro, we have adopted communities and various projects based on the seven areas of focus of rotary that we intend to execute in the communities.

READ ALSO: Rotary Club Secures Release Of 10 Inmates In Niger State

“Security falls under peacebuilding and conflict resolution, one of the areas of rotary, we also have a project called football for Peace which aims at educating Nigerians on peacebuilding through football we have been able to get foreign partnership to execute this project.

“We also decided to train teachers in major academic areas such as mathematics, ICT and English, we will be selecting a minimum of 10 teachers per school and we will be sending them for training in the FCT.”