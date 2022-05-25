West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has earned his first ever England call-up for next month’s Nations League matches but Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were not included once again.

England boss Gareth Southgate named a 27-man group on Tuesday for four games which begin with trips to Hungary and Germany before hosting Italy and the return fixture against Hungary at Molineux.

Bowen has been in superb form for West Ham this season, registering 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

“We were certainly thinking about involving him [Bowen] in March before he got injured,” Southgate told a news conference at Wembley. “He’s a goal threat, he’s direct,” he added of Bowen who came through the ranks at Hereford United and Hull City.

“His journey is really interesting in terms of the experiences he’s had. It’s a reminder you don’t just have to be at an elite academy and come through that pathway. Playing in the lower divisions and to have that experience is a great route to go.

Rashford and Sancho have both missed out on selection for the second consecutive time after United’s disappointing campaign concluded with a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season but Harry Maguire keeps his place.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings also miss out on a place in Southgate’s squad.