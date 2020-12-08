As I write this column, yesterday was billed to be the beginning of a ‘second wave’ of #EndSARS protest! The ‘first wave’ literarily brought the country to its knees, so I really do wonder why anyone will want to embark on a second wave at this precarious time.

The economy is yet to recover from the consequences of the first #EndSARS protest, a protest which left several Nigerians dead including policemen dead. Untold quantities of public infrastructure as well as private properties were also looted and destroyed. Perhaps,the destructions that trailed the last protest is the reason the security agencies are poised to stop a second round of the protest.

While it is clear that the original EndSARS protesters were not violent, they were largely peaceful while strictly following the protocols of peaceful protests. They had turned the Lekki tollgate plaza to a freedom rallying point. Until wrong-headed people hijacked the protest and used it as a ploy for a looting spree!

ADVERTISEMENT

While agreeing that the first protest was justified and still is, but with the tinderbox situation at this time, no one in his right mind will encourage another round of protests given the open wounds still

unhealed from the earlier one! It is on that note that this column says enough is enough, at least for now!

Advertisements

Granted that the government has not exactly moved fast enough to address the salient issues thrown up by the first #EndSARS protest. This has been heightened by the alleged arrests of some #EndSARS protesters as well as the CBN freeze of their accounts! Anyone who interacts with the young will agree that they are having a very hard time. They are profiled by the police and severely harassed for wearing clothes or hair that are neither criminal or unlawful!

Many of them are unlawfully harassed, intimidated, often beaten, sometimes injured and even on some occasions extra judicially murdered. One cannot therefore blame them for protesting and demanding their issues be placed on the front burner of national discourse!

The youth represent the future, they represent the opportunities of a nation and they cannot be ignored in the scheme of things!

They need to be factored in and be given a sense of belonging. In the current scheme, they feel shortchanged and sidelined. The way forward is for political leaders to open up both the economic and political space by way of employment and real opportunities to the youth, not token opportunities such as motorbikes or keke!

Such opportunities are not for educated youth with high potential for social and economic mobility! The first #EndSARS showed to everyone the capacity for good or evil that aggrieved youth are capable of!

As Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said, Lagos State would need about N1 trillion for reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that was vandalized and destroyed! Lagos was not the only state that lost a lot of economic mileage to the #EndSARS protest. From Cross River State to Anambra State; and from Rivers State to Akwa Ibom State and from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to Plateau State, many small businesses have been ruined by the #EndSARS protest. What started as a peaceful protest later turned violent and thus eroded all the gains that the initiators had earlier made when the government of President Muhammadu Buhari conceded to their demands.

It is therefore not surprising that the Lagos State Police Command had warned those planning another #EndSARS protest to desist as the move would be resisted. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, said any gathering or procession with an undertone of #EndSARS had been banned. According to him, the protest is backed by “some unpatriotic individuals and groups, who are planning to embark on the replica of the recent destructive and violent #EndSARS protest that left pains and agonies in Lagos State.” His warning came amid reports that the planned second phase of #EndSARS protests is billed to commence yesterday in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other cities.

Organisers of the protests, who have raised awareness on the social media, said the second phase was to demand among other things, the release of all protesters detained during the first action, unfreezing of all accounts frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a result of the earlier protest and a referendum. But the Lagos Police Command in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned that no such gathering would be permitted. It said some unpatriotic individuals and groups were planning to embark on the replica of the recent destructive and violent #EndSARS protest that left pains and agonies in the state.

While the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental human right and which every law abiding Nigerian is entitled to, other Nigerians are also entitled to the protection of their lives and properties by the same 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). The last protest showed that organizers paid scant attention to the rights of other Nigerians as they took over most access roads across the country, while the hoodlums embarked on looting spree and destruction of private and public properties and attacking security officials that ought to have provided security for the protest.

Given the fallout of the last #EndSARS protest it would be foolhardy on the part of the youths to embark on second round of protest. That would be insensitive to the lives and properties that were lost the last time. Besides, government has agreed with the demands of the protesters even though implementation of same is slow and lethargic!

It should be noted that the Presidential Panel on the reform of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) accepted the five-point demand. The demands include; Immediate release of all arrested protesters; Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensations for their families; independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reported police misconduct within a period of 10 days; psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS operatives before deployment (this should be verified by an independent body); and increase police salary so that police will be adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of the citizens.

Already, governments across the country have set up panels to investigate and prosecute all reported cases of police brutality. This is reportedly ongoing even as the federal government is making moves to address other grievances of the protesters. However, there is trust deficit between government and the governed as a result of years of government’s failure to meet the needs of the people! In a nutshell, the organizers of the second phase of #EndSARS protest should shelve the protest and allow government enough time to solve their issues in fundamental and far reaching manner! They should give the government the benefit of doubt.

Aluta Continua!