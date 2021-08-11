Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has urged courts in the country to ensure the speedy and efficient delivery of justice in order to continue to sustain the hope of Nigerians and ensure that peace and justice prevail in the society.

Justice Muhammad, who gave the charge yesterday, while declaring open the virtual workshop for directors and inspectors of Area, Sharia and Customary Courts in the country said since these courts hear the majority of the cases at the grassroots, they are expected to be efficient and equitable in their delivery of justice.

According to him, the society looks up to the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the new administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Salisu Garba, emphasized the need for the administrators and inspectors to understand their role so as to earn public trust, promote the authority of judicial powers and foster impartiality and independence of the judiciary.

He said: “To remain relevant in this ever-evolving space, where efficient justice delivery is sacrosanct to the overall existence of a harmonious society, it is pertinent that you must imbibe best practices in your supervisory roles. In line with the foregoing, I urge you all to adhere strictly to the dictates of your job schedule and prevent judges and staff of the courts from abuse of their discretionary powers.”