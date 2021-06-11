As the federal government opens the bid for the sale of recovered and forfeited items to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers (NAA), has said the integrity of process must be upheld.

The office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and the Inter-ministerial Committee set up by the government to handle the sales under Federal Ministry of Justice openned the bid for the sale of the assets in Abuja yesterday.

Recently, the federal government published a request of proposal for the engagement of auctioneers for disposal of forfeited assets to the federal government of Nigeria.

These items include landed properties, sales of plants, machinery, motor vehicles, furniture and equipment, sales of water vessels (Canoes, boats, yachts, barges, ships) and sales of jewelries, ornaments and clothing materials.

However, the national president of Nigeria Association of Auctioneers (NAA), Alhaji Aliyu A. Kiliya said he was impressed with the manner in which the bids were opened and urged the committee to uphold the uprightness in which President Muhammadu Buhari wanted the process to follow.

He said in a statement in Abuja, after observing the bid, that all procedures of the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) and the Stores Regulations should be followed to the latter.

Kiliya said the committee should do a diligent job not to allow any space for litigation in future as the items involved are very sensitive.

In his remarks, the general secretary of the association, Engineer Isibor Abhulimen, said recruitment of professionals is key to conducting sales which involve huge sums of money.

He added that the bidding process where government is desirous of gaining maximally from the proceeds is commendable.