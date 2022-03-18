Former President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra, Chief Chris Elunmuno, has called on former governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, not to allow his wife to venture into politics to avoid shameful outing that may damage his legacies.

Elunmuno gave the advice in an interview with a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, who sampled opinion of the residents on the ugly outburst yesterday in Awka during the inauguration of Anambra sixth governor, Prof Charles Souldo.

“We saw the video clip all over the social media, it was a loss of dignity and this behaviour needs to be checked before she gets off hand outside Nigeria’s shores.”

He said that the fight that erupted between Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu, and the wife of the war-lord Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu, was a bad end to his eight years in office as governor of the state.

“Our outgone governor’s wife lost her temper in the day of her glory and spoilt the mood of her husband and entire Anambra people by confronting a guest in a state event as huge as inauguration.

“How can she walk up to the wife of the supreme leader of the party that gave her lime light to fight his widow. It will be difficult to clean up the memory from the people’s mind, instead of celebrating her husband it is her fight that is the talk of the world,” he said.

He said that since her temperament is too short, it is not wise to allow her go into politics to avoid further damage to the personality of Obiano, his family and entire Anambra.

“She has shown interest to contest for a senatorial seat of Anambra North in next general election. We cannot afford to be disgraced in the red chambers of Abuja, please stop her thirst for the seat now for your good image,” he said.

Mr Felix Akaso, a resident, described the incident as bad, saying a public personality should learn how to control his/her temper either at home or in public as maturity should be applied at all times.

He called for a lasting peace among all aggrieved members of the party so that lasting peace will return to the party.

Dr Rose Mbachi, a citizen of Anambra and a school proprietress, described the incident as a wrong display of character as young adults will see it as normal and urged women to always display maturity even when provoked.

Mbachi said that the ceremony is supposed to have been held in a friendly environment where aggrieved persons could amend any broken relationship.

Mrs Patty Anagor described the incident as a bad lamp to young girls and advised that adults should be mindful of their actions not to mislead young minds.

NAN reports that lots of respondents didn’t want to speak on the matter as it brought dissatisfaction to the day’s ceremony.

NAN reports that head, Soludo media team, Mr Joe Anatune, made available to journalists a statement of apologises on behalf of the newly-inaugurated governor.

The statement read “I, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, hereby apologises to all Anambra people, friends, and guests who attended my inauguration as Anambra governor for the breach of protocol.

“The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from personal issues between the two parties involved in the breach.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship.

“Anambra, over the years, have been known for a huge stock of social harmony and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate development in the state.

“God bless Anambra, the Light of the nation,” the statement added. (NAN)