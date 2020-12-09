By Our Editors

Christmas is almost here with its attendant hustle and bustle. This religious festive period that ought to bring peace, curiously, has become a time for anxiety and trepidation, a time when crime and criminality assume alarming dimension. As part of the fabled ‘ember months,’ it is replete with violence, disasters and accidents. It has become a period of unusual expectations that result in overwhelming concupiscence.

Christmas is meant to be a time to reflect and relive the underlying intention which is the birth of Jesus Christ, the very Prince of peace. It is supposed to be a time for moral regeneration. It is a time to share the goodwill that goes with the event. But it has been turned into a period when individuals and groups show off in a manner that displays a total lack of understanding of the true meaning of Christmas.

In Nigeria, morally debased people use the period to do things that are out of sync with what is, for all purposes, a religious ceremony. They tend to turn it into a period to show off with the accompanying descent to debauchery. Christmas is a time to be joyful, happy and merry. But criminal elements, for whatever reasons, often take undue advantage of the relaxed mood to perpetrate all kinds of evil against people who use the period to travel to be with loved ones.

In recent times, the country has witnessed a rise in the rate of kidnappings, banditry as well as other forms of criminal activities. The COVID-19 and subsequent economic recession has thrown many youths out of jobs.

To make matters worse, during the recent #EndSARS protest, hoodlums that broke into police stations carted away arms and ammunition before eventually razing them to the ground. Armed men also took advantage of the protest to break into eight medium security custodial centres in six states (Edo, Lagos, Abia, Delta, Ondo and Ebonyi) were attacked, with 1,957 inmates, most of them dangerous criminals, set free.

This newspaper is, therefore, not oblivious of the fears of many Nigerians, most of whom are worried that, with this situation, if they will be able to travel to their villages during the holidays in peace and without life-threatening incidents. Travelling home during the yuletide has become an annual ritual for most Nigerians.

In response to this pervasive apprehension, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), recently, charged the Commissioners of police in the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to review their security architecture in the various commands and formations and ensure the optimal deployment of personnel to cover all identified vulnerable areas towards ensuring a peaceful festive period. Also other security agencies and para-military institutions like the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are putting their arts together to ensure that from their own ends, the citizens had safe passage to and from their destinations.

Much as we commend these measures, it is also pertinent to remind the agencies concerned of the need to be thorough in response to the exigencies of the moment. While the physical presence of security officials in strategic locations is required in order to deter those with criminal intentions, we urge them to deploy facilities that will provide the all-important intelligence input necessary to stop criminals and their ilk in their tracks.

We are convinced that the Police and other security apparatuses of state will put in place a robust and elaborate security arrangement and crime prevention strategies to ensure crime free Christmas celebration nationwide’

We are, also, not unaware of the losses suffered by the police during the EndSARS protest which led to the death of some officers and the burning down of some police stations. At times like this, the men may appear demoralised to carry out their duties of protecting the citizens.

That understood, we are still compelled by the demands of the time to charge the police and other security agencies not to allow criminal elements within the country to have a field day. Beyond using official channels, the security agencies should also encourage citizens to continue to provide useful information that would assist them in carrying out their duties effectively and efficiently thereby giving anti-social elements the hard time they deserve.

As it is always said, ensuring security is everyone’s responsibility and that entails a collaborative effort between the security agencies and the people. The citizens owe it as a duty to appreciate the fact that the security agencies are over stretched and actually deserve commendation and not condemnation. On the part of the security agencies, they must always act in a manner that will instil confidence in the minds of the civil populace. Working together, the security agencies and the people will achieve the real aim of making this Christmas crime-free and full of peace and conviviality.