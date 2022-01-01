The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins has enjoined Nigerians to be optimistic and to embrace a positive mind-set as they enter the New Year 2022, filled with renewed trust in God Almighty.

In his New Year message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the prelate admitted that there were indeed numerous challenges that characterized the outgoing year for the country as a whole and for majority of Nigerians. He, however, urged Nigerians to look beyond the shortfalls and negatives of the past and approach the New Year with optimism and positive expectations.

He advised Nigerians to shun every attempt to create fear and apprehension by the predictions of doom that are being circulated in the social media space. He counselled that we should simply be full of prayers, committing all our experiences to God rather than dwell on such predictions that can only lead to depression and further mental anguish.

“We thank the good Lord for making it possible for us to see the New Year. As we celebrate, let us remember our brothers and sisters who passed on during the year, thereby ending their earthly journey. We pray that their souls find lasting peace with God.

“Let us remember the admonition of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace to us: not to fret or fear over tomorrow, but to live with the courage and belief that each day is in the hands of God, and He has the blueprint by which He will make our lives better in the coming year. On our part, we must do that which is right and good towards our neighbours, living in peace and harmony with everyone. We must not allow the predictions of doom and other challenges that we face to lead us question the presence of God even in our circumstances. He is able to turn around all things for good,” he said.

